How to Join a Village Board Meeting on Zoom: Options for PC, Mac, Mobile Devices, and Phone

To join a meeting on Zoom, you have several options. You can join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device by clicking on the provided URL. If you prefer using your mobile device, you can use the "One tap mobile" option and dial +16469313860,,88308570460# or +19292056099,,88308570460# (New York).

Alternatively, you can join by phone for a higher-quality connection. Dial one of the following numbers based on your current location: +1 646 931 3860, +1 929 205 6099, +1 301 715 8592, +1 305 224 1968, +1 309 205 3325, +1 312 626 6799, +1 253 205 0468, +1 253 215 8782, +1 346 248 7799, +1 360 209 5623, +1 386 347 5053, +1 507 473 4847, +1 564 217 2000, +1 669 444 9171, +1 669 900 6833, +1 689 278 1000, or +1 719 359 4580.

The Webinar ID you need to enter is 883 0857 0460. If you are joining internationally, there are also international numbers available, which can be found at the provided URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kei1d572ll.

