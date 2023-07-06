Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Stay Safe and Cool During Extreme Heat Wave

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has urged residents to prepare for dangerous heat conditions expected to continue throughout the state on Thursday. High heat and humidity are forecasted to result in "feels like" temperatures above 95 degrees across most of the state, with some regions experiencing temperatures in the upper 90s. An Air Quality Health Advisory is also in effect for the New York City Metro and Lower Hudson Valley regions due to ground-level ozone. Governor Hochul advises New Yorkers to stay safe, take precautions, and stay cool during this extreme heat.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is closely monitoring the weather forecast and is prepared to provide assistance to communities in need. The New York State Department of Health reminds residents that heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States, and heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable.

Symptoms of heat stroke include hot, dry, red skin, a rapid pulse, rapid and shallow breathing, a body temperature higher than 105 degrees, and loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness. Residents are encouraged to learn the risk factors and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

To conserve electricity during this heat wave, residents are advised to close drapes, windows, and doors on the sunny side of their homes, turn off air conditioners, lights, and other appliances when not at home, and use fans instead of air conditioners. Other tips include using energy-efficient light bulbs, using appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers early in the morning or late at night, and drying clothes on a clothesline.

Safety tips for bodies of water include adult supervision, wearing life jackets, swimming only when a lifeguard is on duty, and being aware of warning flags and rip currents. Pool safety tips include installing appropriate safety barriers and alarms, and keeping children away from pool drains and pipes.

Overall, residents are advised to stay cool, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones during this period of extreme heat in New York.