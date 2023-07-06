Governor Hochul Celebrates Completion of $4.2 Million Redevelopment Project at Saratoga Spa State Park, Enhancing Safety and Accessibility

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $4.2 million redevelopment project at Saratoga Spa State Park in New York. The project aimed to improve transportation safety within the park by adding pedestrian and bicycling pathways. These pathways connect the Avenue of the Pines with various park amenities, such as the golf course, pools, picnic areas, and the Roosevelt Baths and Spa. The roadway was also moved away from the park's classical arcades to create a large circular patio known as The Arcade, which serves as a gathering place for families and friends. The project is part of the Park of the Arts initiative, which aims to restore the National Historic Landmark campus.

In addition to the pathway improvements, the project includes expanding parking for the Spa Little Theater, providing new EV charging stations, and implementing stormwater management features. The stormwater management features aim to protect water quality, stabilize water temperature, and improve brook trout habitat in Geyser Creek. These features include installing underground stormwater chambers and porous asphalt at the parking lot to filter rainwater and reduce stormwater runoff.

The project received federal funding, supported by U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as Congressman Paul Tonko. The funding aims to enhance the natural beauty and recreational opportunities of the park, making it more accessible, walkable, bikeable, and safer for visitors and families to enjoy.

The completion of the redevelopment project was celebrated by various officials, including State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, Senator James Tedisco, Assemblymember Carrie Woerner, and Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim. The project is part of the larger vision to transform Saratoga Spa State Park into a global destination for multi-disciplinary arts and cultural tourism.

Funding for the project came from New York Works capital funding and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. Supporters of Saratoga Spa State Park are also working on a program to dedicate benches in the park to raise funds for future accessibility projects and other capital investments.