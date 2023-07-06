Freeville Resident Arrested for Drug Possession and Suspended License

On July 1, 2023, troopers in SP Horseheads stopped a vehicle on Decker Road in Van Etten and discovered the driver, Jeffrey R. Savunen, had a suspended New York State driver's license.
During a consented search of the vehicle, illegal drugs and a digital scale were found.
Savunen was taken to SP Horseheads and charged with various misdemeanors.
