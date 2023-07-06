Elmira Resident Arrested for Impaired Driving and Drug Possession at Byrne Dairy in Horseheads

On July 3, 2023, troopers responded to a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a car at Byrne Dairy in Horseheads. After investigating, Robert J. McKay II, 38, from Elmira, NY, was arrested for driving while impaired and possession of a controlled substance. McKay was taken to SP Horseheads for processing and given a court appearance ticket.Visit here for more details
