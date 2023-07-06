ROC the Block Community Employment Fair Returns to Lightfoot R-Center on July 12

The next ROC the Block employment fair will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity and Justice.

This fair is part of a community-based initiative that aims to connect job seekers with employment opportunities and community resources.

Two more fairs are scheduled for August 9 at Edgerton R-Center and September 27 at Parcel 5 Downtown.

Employers and organizations interested in participating can email RocTheBlock@CityofRochester.Gov.

