ROC the Block Community Employment Fair Returns to Lightfoot R-Center on July 12

The next ROC the Block employment fair will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Honorable Willie Walker Lightfoot R-Center for Equity and Justice.
This fair is part of a community-based initiative that aims to connect job seekers with employment opportunities and community resources.
Two more fairs are scheduled for August 9 at Edgerton R-Center and September 27 at Parcel 5 Downtown.
Employers and organizations interested in participating can email RocTheBlock@CityofRochester.Gov.
The Administration of Mayor Malik D. Evans is dedicated to creating a safe, equitable, and prosperous Rochester by providing opportunities for everyone.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
Comments / 0