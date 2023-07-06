Fordham Foundry Empowers Theater Grads to Pursue Entrepreneurial Dreams

Aurora Winger, a student at Fordham University, found that many theater programs were not supportive of her desire to major in theater while studying economics. However, Fordham was unique in its enthusiasm for her plans. This support led Winger to co-found a theater production company with three other Fordham Theatre students.

The Fordham Foundry, an entrepreneurship hub at the University, played a crucial role in helping the students launch their company. The Foundry provides guidance to students and alumni with business ideas and offers support through a network of faculty and business professionals. It is currently in the midst of an endowment campaign to expand its programming.

The Foundry supports aspiring entrepreneurs from various fields of study, including business, English, law, and social work. Through the Foundry's annual Pitch Challenge competition, the students learned how to analyze their competition, create a business plan, and refine their pitch to investors. The experience prompted them to reflect on their goals and led them to establish a company that supports other artists and their productions.

While the company is not yet providing a full-time income for the founders, it has allowed them to pursue exciting opportunities, such as filming a documentary about drag queens. The students credit the Foundry for providing a sense of welcome and support at Fordham and for helping them make connections in the theater industry. They believe that their work in the arts encourages empathy, which is increasingly important in today's world.