East Elmhurst Resident Arrested on Robert F. Kennedy Bridge for Driving While Intoxicated

On July 3, 2023, Franklin M. Jaramillo Castillo, 45, was arrested in Queens, New York for driving while intoxicated. Troopers from SP Wards Island apprehended him during a traffic stop on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge. Jaramillo Castillo was found to be impaired by alcohol and was charged accordingly. He was remanded to Queens County Central Booking awaiting arraignment.

