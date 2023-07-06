Pine Bush High School Students Showcase Innovative Strider Bike at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for Charity Auction

Pine Bush High School in New York was invited to compete in a Strider bike customization competition at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. The school's tech teacher, Ken Marshall, and his students took on the challenge of building a customized Strider bike that would be auctioned for charity.

The project took over 150 hours to complete, with the majority of the build being done at the school's Gene Haas Innovation Center. The students broke the stock Strider bike into five sections and designed a modular approach to the build.

The bike features custom hub assemblies and Hoosier racing tires and rims. The final result is a unique Strider bike made entirely from raw aluminum and ABS material.