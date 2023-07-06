New York City, NY

Pine Bush High School Students Showcase Innovative Strider Bike at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for Charity Auction

Pine Bush High School in New York was invited to compete in a Strider bike customization competition at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. The school's tech teacher, Ken Marshall, and his students took on the challenge of building a customized Strider bike that would be auctioned for charity.

The project took over 150 hours to complete, with the majority of the build being done at the school's Gene Haas Innovation Center. The students broke the stock Strider bike into five sections and designed a modular approach to the build.

The bike features custom hub assemblies and Hoosier racing tires and rims. The final result is a unique Strider bike made entirely from raw aluminum and ABS material.

Lyons, NY

Lyons Woman Arrested for Third-Degree Burglary by New York State Police

The New York State Police arrested Connie Cotturone for a third-degree burglary following an investigation. The crime occurred at a local business, where the owner reported damage and several stolen items.

Cohoes, NY

Upcoming Week-long Road Work Affects Five Local Streets; Residents Advised to Remove Vehicles

Road work is scheduled to begin on Monday and will continue through Friday. The streets affected by this include Suprenant Way, Masten Ave, Cherry St, Mann Ave, and St. Marie’s Lane. Residents and visitors are advised that all vehicles should be removed from these streets during the work period.

Mount Vernon, NY

Westchester County Clerk's Mobile Office to Offer Passport Services at City Hall on July 19th

City Hall is set to host the Westchester County Clerk's Community Outreach Mobile Office for passport services. In order to apply, individuals are required to bring proof of U.S. citizenship and proof of identity. The requirements vary slightly depending on whether an adult's passport has expired over or under 5 years. Those with passports expired over 5 years can apply directly with the old passport, whilst those expired under 5 years need to renew via mail with a DS-82 application.

Mount Vernon, NY

Doles Center to Host Auditions for CityFest Performers

The Doles Center auditorium is holding auditions for CityFest on two upcoming Thursdays. The event, hosted by the Recreation Department, is looking for talented performers to showcase their skills.

Mount Vernon, NY

Recreation Department to Host Track & Field Twilight Series for Students

The Recreation Department is hosting the Track & Field Twilight Series at Memorial Field. The program, starting on July 27th, runs every Thursday until August 17th from 4 pm to 9 pm.

New York City, NY

Climate Change Tied to Increased Jet Stream Waviness and Persistent Extreme Weather, Study Finds

Jet streams, located in the upper atmosphere, are bands of strong wind blowing from west to east. These streams, combined with high-pressure ridges and troughs, contribute to weather variations. High-pressure ridges are associated with clear, warmer weather, while troughs often lead to stormy conditions. The interaction of these elements can cause the formation of waves in the jet stream that can stall, leading to longer storms and heat waves, often referred to as “stuck” weather patterns.

Lyndon Fire Company Offers Free Public CPR/AED Course, Encourages Early Registration

The Lyndon Fire Company is sponsoring a free Heartsaver CPR/AED course, open to the public. The course, designed by the American Heart Association, is aimed at "lay rescuers" such as sports coaches, daycare staff, and anyone else interested in learning CPR. It is not, however, intended for healthcare providers who need to maintain certification for their work.

Cattaraugus County, NY

Schedule and Details Announced for Fall 2023 Influenza Vaccination Clinics

The Fall 2023 Influenza Vaccination Clinics have been announced, with several dates and locations scheduled. The first clinic will take place on October 3, 2023, at the Franklinville Vol. Fire Dept., while the last clinic will be held on October 30, 2023, at the Free Methodist Church in South Dayton. The vaccination clinics will generally run from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, though some exceptions apply.

Cattaraugus, NY

Cattaraugus Ambulance Service to Host BLS CPR Course for Healthcare Professionals

The Cattaraugus Ambulance Service is set to host an American Heart Association BLS CPR course next month. This specialized course is intended for trained healthcare providers such as EMS workers and nurses who need to maintain their certification for employment purposes. It is not meant for non-medical personnel such as sports coaches or daycare staff.

Penfield, NY

Finalizing the Town of Penfield's 2023 Comprehensive Plan: A Roadmap for Future Growth and Investment

Over the past few years, work has been ongoing to update the 2010 Comprehensive Plan, with a view to finalizing the 2023 Comprehensive Plan Update. This plan is designed to provide a framework for future public and private investment within the community for the next decade. A public hearing was held on Wednesday, July 5, to gather feedback from the public on the final draft of the 2023 Comprehensive Plan Update. The Town Board is grateful to all who participated in the process, as their input is vital to finalizing the plan.

East Greenbush, NY

Upcoming Paving Project on Multiple Streets Starting July 17: Cooperation and Patience Requested from Residents

A notice informs about the arrival of crews on site at 6AM, Monday, July 17th for the commencement of a paving project. The project is expected to run through the week and will begin with milling on Berkshire, continuing through a list of streets. The streets affected include Berkshire Drive, Hall Street, Highview Place, Clover Street, Horizon View Drive West, Mount Marcy Circle, and Placid Circle.

Greenburgh, NY

Precautions for Pet Owners: Ensuring Dogs' Wellbeing During Fireworks Display at AF Veteran Park

Residents living near a park are advised to care for their dogs during a fireworks display, as some canines may experience fear. The community is encouraged to enjoy the event while ensuring their pets are not stressed.

Brookhaven, NY

Sha Tan and Jacy Conrad Honored as 2023 Joanna Fowler Award Recipients for Advancements in Chemical and Biochemical Sciences

The Chemistry Division at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory and Brookhaven Women in Science (BWIS) have announced the recipients of the 2023 Joanna Fowler Award in the Chemical and Biochemical Sciences. The recipients, Sha Tan and Jacy Conrad, are scientists who focus on clean energy solutions and utilize unique lab facilities for their research. Each of them will receive a $3,000 award in recognition of their academic performance, outreach and mentoring activities, and impact on Brookhaven Lab. The announcement of the award will take place at a hybrid ceremony later this summer.

Westchester County, NY

Governor Hochul Announces Distribution of Shark-Monitoring Drones on Shark Awareness Day to Enhance Beach Safety in New York

To enhance beach safety in response to increased shark sightings, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the distribution of shark-monitoring drones to coastal areas of the state. Available to Long Island, New York City, and Westchester County, the 60 drones will provide an “eye in the sky,” aiding in the monitoring of marine wildlife and ensuring the safety of beachgoers. This move is part of the state’s commitment to protecting public health and safety. The Governor made this announcement on Shark Awareness Day, an international event celebrated on July 14th.

New York City, NY

Completion of New Entrance Ramp Marks Major Progress in $30 Million Bruckner Expressway and Hutchinson River Parkway Project

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a new entrance ramp from eastbound Pelham Parkway to northbound Bruckner Expressway I-95. This major development is part of the New York State Department of Transportation's $30 million project aimed at enhancing safety and mobility on the northbound Bruckner Expressway I-95 and the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx. The new quarter-mile ramp will replace two entrance ramps from eastbound and westbound Pelham Parkway to northbound I-95, thereby improving the traffic merge for motorists entering the highway and reducing traffic delays. Governor Hochul emphasized the project's commitment to enhancing safety on highways across New York City and providing a safe and seamless commute for motorists.

Riverhead, NY

Paumanok Vineyards Crowned Winner of 2023 New York Wine Classic, Takes Home Governor's Cup and Other Prestigious Awards

The 37th Annual New York Wine Classic saw Paumanok Vineyards from Long Island receive the prestigious Governor's Cup for their 2019 Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc. The New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF) organized event also honored Paumanok Vineyards with the Winery of the Year award. The New York Wine Classic celebrates the state's wine industry and highlights the best of local wines. The Governor's Cup is the competition's most esteemed award, recognizing the “Best of Show” in the competition, while the Winery of the Year award is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries.

Colonie, NY

Dr. Lindsay Tresansky Appointed as North Colonie's Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction

The North Colonie Board of Education recently announced the appointment of Dr. Lindsay Tresansky as the Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction. Dr. Tresansky, a former high school mathematics teacher, began her career at North Colonie. She taught all levels of high school mathematics, served as a specialist for elementary instructional coaches, and achieved National Board Certification.

Westchester County, NY

Echo Canoe Launch Reopens Following Health Advisory Lift, Other Facilities Remain Closed Due to Strong Currents

The Westchester County Department of Health has lifted its advisory for recreation in the Hudson River, resulting in the reopening of the Echo Canoe Launch. However, due to strong currents in the Croton River, Silver Lake Park and Mayo’s Landing remain closed.

New York City, NY

Unmasking the Psychology of Fraud: A Review of 'Nobody's Fool' by Simons and Chabris

The new book, "Nobody's Fool", co-authored by psychology researchers Simons and Chabris, shines a light on the psychological aspect of fraud, focusing on how people get tricked rather than the motivations of the fraudsters. This book is an excellent complement to "Lying for Money" by economist Dan Davies, which explores the economic aspects of fraud, the conditions that lead to large scale frauds, and the motivations of the fraudsters. Each book provides a unique perspective, one examining the supply side of fraud, the other the demand side.

New York City, NY

Rise Up NYC" Free Summer Concert Series Returns, Celebrating Music, Culture, and Community Resilience Across Boroughs

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the return of the “Rise Up NYC” concert series, a set of eight free community concerts to be held across all five boroughs this summer. Starting on July 19, the concert series aims to provide New Yorkers with free access to music and culture at a time when rising costs are putting a strain on many families. The lineup includes critically acclaimed artists such as K. Michelle, Stokley, Farmer Nappy and Funk Flex. Mayor Adams expressed his excitement for the return of the series, emphasising the importance of music and the arts in the city.

