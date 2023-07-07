Ithaca, NY

Cornell University's Women's Ice Hockey Team Adds Five Talented Student-Athletes from Class of 2027

The women's ice hockey team at Cornell University has welcomed five new student-athletes from the class of 2027.

The first addition is Grober, a defensewoman from Canada who has won two consecutive gold medals as part of Team Canada's U-18 group.

Piper, a native of Toronto, joins as a forward and had an impressive season with 30 points for the Durham West Junior Lightning.

Thibodeau, another defensewoman, registered 31 points for the Burlington Barracudas.

Perron-Roy, a forward, had 56 points for Stanstead College last year.

Prefontaine, also a forward, served as an assistant captain for Team Canada in the U-18 World Championships and had 66 points for Stanstead College.

