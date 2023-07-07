Cornell University's Women's Ice Hockey Team Adds Five Talented Student-Athletes from Class of 2027

The women's ice hockey team at Cornell University has welcomed five new student-athletes from the class of 2027.
The first addition is Grober, a defensewoman from Canada who has won two consecutive gold medals as part of Team Canada's U-18 group.
Piper, a native of Toronto, joins as a forward and had an impressive season with 30 points for the Durham West Junior Lightning.
Thibodeau, another defensewoman, registered 31 points for the Burlington Barracudas.
Perron-Roy, a forward, had 56 points for Stanstead College last year.
Prefontaine, also a forward, served as an assistant captain for Team Canada in the U-18 World Championships and had 66 points for Stanstead College.
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
