A Matter of Discovery: Exploring the Diverse Artistic Journey of Luis Perelman

Luis Perelman, an artist who was born in New York and currently works in his Yonkers studio, gained recognition for his resin sculptures in the 1960s. However, his artistic output spans six decades and includes various styles and media. A retrospective of Perelman's work, titled "A Matter of Discovery," is currently on display at the Neuberger Museum of Art. The exhibition not only showcases his extensive body of work but also explores the artist's creative process from idea to finished product.

Perelman's art is characterized by his experimentation with different materials, techniques, and concepts. In recent years, he has ventured into the digital art field, collaborating with curator Patrice Giasson to create immersive digital installations. One such installation, "Optical Constructions," features looped slideshows of Perelman's Photoshop drawings, creating a kaleidoscope-like illusion that aims to induce a meditative state in viewers.

Throughout the exhibition, Perelman's meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident. His sculptures often incorporate found objects, such as disassembled typewriters and bulbs, which serve as time capsules representing the era in which they were used. The artist also explores patina experimentation in works like "Copper Wall Reliefs" and "Wrapped Metal Weave."

Perelman's interest in American culture and symbolism is reflected in sculptures like "Annuit Coeptis," which features shredded currency attached to a wood base, referencing the masonic symbol on the dollar bill. His "Coca-Cola Series" utilizes iconic imagery and showcases his mastery of dyes and resin casting techniques.

The retrospective also includes other series, such as "Color Field Paintings," "Sufi Wall Reliefs," and the most recent "Origami" Paper Folds, which continue Perelman's exploration of shapes, lines, and colors.

Overall, the exhibition highlights Perelman's lifelong commitment to artistic exploration and his unique approach to materials and techniques. It is clear that he has forged his own path, even as potential influences from contemporary movements emerge in his work. The exhibition will be on view until November 5.