A Matter of Discovery: Exploring the Diverse Artistic Journey of Luis Perelman

New York Destination
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zs5KY_0nILLlPz00

Luis Perelman, an artist who was born in New York and currently works in his Yonkers studio, gained recognition for his resin sculptures in the 1960s. However, his artistic output spans six decades and includes various styles and media. A retrospective of Perelman's work, titled "A Matter of Discovery," is currently on display at the Neuberger Museum of Art. The exhibition not only showcases his extensive body of work but also explores the artist's creative process from idea to finished product.

Perelman's art is characterized by his experimentation with different materials, techniques, and concepts. In recent years, he has ventured into the digital art field, collaborating with curator Patrice Giasson to create immersive digital installations. One such installation, "Optical Constructions," features looped slideshows of Perelman's Photoshop drawings, creating a kaleidoscope-like illusion that aims to induce a meditative state in viewers.

Throughout the exhibition, Perelman's meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident. His sculptures often incorporate found objects, such as disassembled typewriters and bulbs, which serve as time capsules representing the era in which they were used. The artist also explores patina experimentation in works like "Copper Wall Reliefs" and "Wrapped Metal Weave."

Perelman's interest in American culture and symbolism is reflected in sculptures like "Annuit Coeptis," which features shredded currency attached to a wood base, referencing the masonic symbol on the dollar bill. His "Coca-Cola Series" utilizes iconic imagery and showcases his mastery of dyes and resin casting techniques.

The retrospective also includes other series, such as "Color Field Paintings," "Sufi Wall Reliefs," and the most recent "Origami" Paper Folds, which continue Perelman's exploration of shapes, lines, and colors.

Overall, the exhibition highlights Perelman's lifelong commitment to artistic exploration and his unique approach to materials and techniques. It is clear that he has forged his own path, even as potential influences from contemporary movements emerge in his work. The exhibition will be on view until November 5.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Keeping up with Destination Introduction around New York

290 followers

More from New York Destination

Rochester, NY

The Strong National Museum of Play Unveils $75 Million Expansion Featuring ESL Digital Worlds and Hasbro Game Park

The Strong National Museum of Play has officially unveiled its 90,000-square-foot expansion, marking the completion of a $75 million museum project. The expansion is located in the Neighborhood of Play in Rochester, New York, and features exhibit spaces dedicated to electronic games and board games.

Read full story
Saratoga Springs, NY

Discover Saratoga's Newest Businesses for the 2023 Track Season

With track season approaching, Discover Saratoga is excited to introduce its newest members. Community Court Motel offers family and pet-friendly accommodations in downtown Saratoga Springs. Their recently renovated Signature rooms provide a refreshed look and convenient access to nearby attractions such as the Saratoga Race Course and National Museum of Racing.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Funding, Programs, and Art: A Q&A with DaMia Harris-Madden, Director of Westchester County Youth Bureau

DaMia Harris-Madden, Executive Director at the Westchester County Youth Bureau (WCYB), discusses the bureau's role in funding and supporting organizations that provide programs and services to local youth.

Read full story
Albany, NY

Love Adventure Awaits! Join the Albany Scavenger Hunt for Couples - Unleash Romance and Rediscover Albany Together!

📣 Exciting Announcement! 🎉 This weekend, get ready for an amazing event - Albany Scavenger Hunt For Couples - SHOW LOVE (Date Night!) 🗺️❤️. Join us on July 8th at 10:00 am at 517 Western Avenue, Albany, NY 12208, for a thrilling scavenger hunt experience like no other! 🧩💑

Read full story
Albany, NY

Enchanting Echoes: Unleash Your Inner Artist at Albany's Open Stage/Open Mic Extravaganza!

🎤🎸 Calling all music lovers and artists in Albany! Get ready for an evening of extraordinary talent and creative vibes at the Open Stage/Open Mic event happening on July 8, 2023, at 19:30. This must-attend event will take place at the cozy and welcoming Eden Cafe, located at 269 Osborne Road #3, Albany, NY 12211. Tickets are available for just $27.05 and offer the fantastic perk of allowing you to buy twice the amount of delicious food and drinks on the night of the event.

Read full story
Cohoes, NY

Love in the Park: Experience a Memorable Couple Date Night at our Self-Guided Pop-Up Picnic!

📢 Coming Up: Pop-Up Park Picnic: Couple Date Night (Self-Guided) - Cohoes Area 🌳. Join us this weekend, July 8th, at 10:00 AM for a delightful pop-up picnic date night for couples! This self-guided event allows you to choose any time and day that suits you. All you need is your mobile device and an internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box. Our box includes various activities to make this a night to remember! You'll receive a discount code for food delivery to your park of choice, custom couple e-coupons, a digital love jar with optional virtual vision board, a couple games app, and special messages for your love jar. Our date nights are based on the 10 love styles, expanding on how we feel and build relationships we love. Additionally, we've included activities centered around wellness, faith, communication, finances, and empowerment. Tickets are available for a donation of your choice, with all contributions supporting our mission of bringing creative outdoor dates for couples. Don't forget the Love Note Challenge add-on, where you can join couples worldwide in sending 100 love notes in 100 days. Complete the challenge to receive a certificate and a free digital book of your 100 love notes. Add this upgrade to your event ticket order for a 50% discount. (Please note: PDF tickets emailed for the event are required; no mobile app or QR codes accepted.) See you there! 🎉🥂

Read full story
Albany, NY

Unleash Your Quantum Potential: A Life-Altering Journey into Wellness!

Hey there, Albany! Get ready for an exciting event that will take you on A Journey into Quantum Health! On July 8th, 2023, at 4:45 PM, head over to the Community Room @ Honest Weight Food Co-op located at 100 Watervliet Ave, Albany, NY 12206. The tickets are priced at an affordable $17.85, so mark your calendars for this one-of-a-kind experience!

Read full story
Troy, NY

🎸 Witness Guitar Slinger Extraordinaire, Bill Kirchen, Live in Troy: A Night of Unforgettable Music! 🌟

🌟 Don't Miss the Legendary Bill Kirchen in Troy! 🌟. 📍 Location: The Hangar on the Hudson, 675 River Street, Troy, NY 12180. Get ready for a mind-blowing evening of music as the remarkable Bill Kirchen graces the stage in Troy! With an impressive career spanning over five decades, Kirchen has become a true guitar slinger, captivating audiences with his Telecaster mastery. This is not your ordinary concert; it's a chance to witness history in the making!

Read full story
Albany, NY

Tacos, Art, and Midnight Madness: Unleash Your Creativity at the Ultimate Weekend Extravaganza!

Hey there, my awesome friends! I've got some exciting news for you! This weekend, mark your calendars for the ultimate fusion of creativity and deliciousness at the Tacos and Art Auction event!

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Feeding the Community: Join us for a Food Extravaganza at Vineyard Church - Northside!

Join us this weekend for our Food Distribution event at Vineyard Church - Northside. In partnership with the Food Bank of CNY and Wegmans, we are excited to offer a "shop" style food distribution. This is a fantastic opportunity to supplement your grocery budget with pantry staples and fresh produce.

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Get Ready to Dance the Night Away at the Party in the U.S. of Yay! July SSC Dance - An Unforgettable Evening of Music, Fun, and Dance in Syracuse!

I've got some exciting news to share with you! Get ready for the Party in the U.S. of Yay! July SSC Dance happening this weekend! 🎉🇺🇸. Mark your calendars for July 8th at 6:00 PM and join us at McCarthy Mercantile, located at 217 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY. It's going to be an absolute blast! 💃🕺

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Groove into the Weekend with the Unforgettable Mike Paramore Concert Experience!

I've got some exciting news to share with you all! This weekend, get ready to be blown away by the incredible Mike Paramore Concert Experience! 🎶🤩. Mike Paramore, one of the hottest Adult Contemporary artists in the 2023 music scene, is coming to the Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant in Syracuse, NY on Jul 08 from 7pm to 10pm! 🎤🎉

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Unleash Your Inner Rockstar: Join us for an Electrifying Night of Live Music at Middle Ages Beer Hall!

Join us this weekend for an electrifying evening of live music at Middle Ages Beer Hall. Get ready to groove to the beats of NoSmo Kings, who will be performing from 7pm to 10pm on Jul 08.

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Rock 'n Roll Extravaganza: Elvis Costello & the Imposters Live at Landmark Theatre – An Unforgettable Night of Timeless Hits!

Join us this weekend for an incredible musical experience at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY. On Jul 08 from 7pm to 11pm, get ready to be blown away by the legendary Elvis Costello & the Imposters!

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Unleash Your Inner Orator: Conquer Public Speaking Fears with a FREE Virtual Trial Class in Syracuse!

🌟 Event Name: Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking - Syracuse - Virtual Free Trial Class. 📍 Location: Downtown Syracuse, Syracuse, NY 13202. Are you ready to overcome your fear of public speaking and boost your confidence? Join us for a virtual free trial class where you can observe and experience our powerful program firsthand. With 30 years of expertise, we've helped countless individuals conquer their fears and become persuasive speakers.

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Revitalize Your Relationship: Unleash the Secrets to Lasting Love and Intimacy in our FREE Syracuse Webinar!

Hey there, friends! 🌟 I have some exciting news to share with you! This weekend, on July 9th at 6:00 PM, I'll be hosting a FREE webinar called "How To Save And Fix Your Relationship/Marriage" in Syracuse! 🗓️💑

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Barre, Brew, and Bliss: Unleash Your Weekend Energy at Harvey's Garden!

Looking for a fun and invigorating way to kickstart your weekend? Look no further than the Barre and Brew @ Harvey's Garden event happening on Saturday, July 8th, at 11:00 am! Located at the picturesque Harvey's Garden, nestled at 1200 East Water Street in Syracuse, NY, this event promises to be an absolute blast. And guess what? Tickets are only $15.00 USD!

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Enchanted Melodies: An Unforgettable Evening with Shania Twain, the Queen of Country Pop!

🌟 Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to be mesmerized by the iconic talent of Shania Twain! 🎤 Join us on July 8, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY, for a musical journey with one of the most influential country-pop artists of our time. This is an event that will leave you in awe and wanting more!

Read full story
Clay, NY

Botanical Bonanza: Unleash Your Inner Plant Whisperer at the Ultimate Plant Meetup!

Hey plant lovers! 🌿🌱 I have an exciting event to share with you this weekend! Introducing the Plant Meetup happening on July 8th at 2:00 PM at Freight Yard Brewing, located at 4975 New York 31, Clay, NY 13041. 🌸

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy