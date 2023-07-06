The Strong National Museum of Play Unveils $75 Million Expansion Featuring ESL Digital Worlds and Hasbro Game Park

The Strong National Museum of Play has officially unveiled its 90,000-square-foot expansion, marking the completion of a $75 million museum project.

The expansion is located in the Neighborhood of Play in Rochester, New York, and features exhibit spaces dedicated to electronic games and board games.

The project was made possible by the City of Rochester, federal and state support, and aims to revitalize downtown Rochester.

The expansion includes a welcome atrium, gift shop, and a connection building called the Portal of Play.

The second floor is home to ESL Digital Worlds, an immersive experience that explores the video game industry and features exhibits on the World Video Game Hall of Fame and Women in Games.

Outside, visitors can explore the Hasbro Game Park, which includes larger-than-life features from popular board games.

The expansion was funded through the Powered by Play campaign, with support from various organizations and foundations.

The Strong expects its annual attendance to reach nearly one million by 2026.