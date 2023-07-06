Rochester, NY

The Strong National Museum of Play Unveils $75 Million Expansion Featuring ESL Digital Worlds and Hasbro Game Park

New York Destination
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXRmV_0nI4aktD00

The Strong National Museum of Play has officially unveiled its 90,000-square-foot expansion, marking the completion of a $75 million museum project.

The expansion is located in the Neighborhood of Play in Rochester, New York, and features exhibit spaces dedicated to electronic games and board games.

The project was made possible by the City of Rochester, federal and state support, and aims to revitalize downtown Rochester.

The expansion includes a welcome atrium, gift shop, and a connection building called the Portal of Play.

The second floor is home to ESL Digital Worlds, an immersive experience that explores the video game industry and features exhibits on the World Video Game Hall of Fame and Women in Games.

Outside, visitors can explore the Hasbro Game Park, which includes larger-than-life features from popular board games.

The expansion was funded through the Powered by Play campaign, with support from various organizations and foundations.

The Strong expects its annual attendance to reach nearly one million by 2026.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Keeping up with Destination Introduction around New York

296 followers

More from New York Destination

Ontario County, NY

Finger Lakes Visitors Connection Releases Updated Top 50 Must-Do Guide for 2023

Finger Lakes Visitors Connection has released the updated version of their Top 50 Must-Do Guide for 2023. The guide is a popular resource for visitors and residents, highlighting attractions and businesses in every town, city, and hamlet in Ontario County.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Experience the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse in Rochester, NY: Viewing Locations and Events

The next total solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024, and Rochester, NY will be in the path of totality. During totality, the sun's bright disk will be covered by the moon, resulting in changes in temperature, winds, and animal behavior.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Black Button Distilling Celebrates the Grand Opening of University Ave Distillery and Tasting Room in Rochester

Black Button Distilling, the first grain-to-glass craft spirits producer in Rochester, New York since prohibition, has opened a new tasting room and distillery at 1344 University Avenue. The grand opening ceremony was attended by local and state elected officials, including Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, County Executive Adam Bello, and NYS Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Sarah Clark. Founder and Master Distiller Jason Barrett expressed gratitude to the community for their support and emphasized the distillery's commitment to the city's economic growth.

Read full story
Yonkers, NY

Hudson River Museum’s Summer Amphitheater Series: A Diverse and Enchanting Cultural Experience

The Hudson River Museum is hosting its annual summer amphitheater series every Friday and Saturday evening until August 12. The series offers free arts experiences to the Yonkers community and beyond, with a diverse range of entertainment for all ages, including jazz, soul music, theater, and magic.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo's Blooming Gardens: A Destination for Garden Enthusiasts

Every July, a diverse crowd of people from all over the world, including Alaska, Austin, and Phoenix, as well as nearby cities like Toronto, Rochester, and Syracuse, flock to Buffalo. The reason? Gardens. Buffalo is home to Garden Walk Buffalo, the largest free garden walk in the United States, featuring over 300 gardens. In addition to this, there are 14 smaller garden walks throughout the city and Open Gardens, which allows visitors to explore 100 exceptional gardens on Thursdays and Fridays in July.

Read full story

A Comprehensive Guide to Water Sports on Long Island: Surfing, Paddleboarding, Jet Skiing, and More

Long Island offers a variety of water sports for those seeking an adventurous summer experience. Long Beach and Montauk are popular surfing destinations, where surf lessons are available for beginners. Kayaking and canoeing tours are also offered along the calm coastline of Long Island's North Shore. Whether you're interested in wakeboarding, paddleboarding, or jet skiing, every area of Long Island provides the necessary equipment, services, and lessons for your aquatic adventure.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

ArtsWestchester Awards Over $550,000 in Grants to 164 Local Groups to Support Cultural Programs

ArtsWestchester, the largest private not-for-profit arts council in New York State, will be awarding over $550,000 in grants to 164 groups in Westchester and Rockland counties. The funding, provided by State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, aims to support cultural programs in community sites such as libraries, parks, and schools.

Read full story
Peekskill, NY

3rd Annual "Oz Land Festival" Brings Joy and Magic to Downtown Peekskill, NY

Antonia Arts Inc. will be hosting its 3rd Annual "Oz Land Festival" on September 16, 2023, in Downtown Peekskill, NY. The festival will take place on South Street and Brown Street and will be bigger than previous years.

Read full story
Peekskill, NY

Gen Z: A Dynamic Exhibition by High School Artists at Hudson Valley MOCA

From May 4th to August 4th, 2023, an exhibition called "Gen Z" will be presented by Hudson Valley MOCA and Peekskill Central School District High School. The exhibition is curated and created by high school artists as part of the Young Docents Program at Peekskill High School.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Rochester in August 2023: Conventions, Sports, and Masonic Traditions

In August 2023, Rochester and Monroe County will host several conventions and sporting events. The National Supreme Council will meet in Rochester to practice Masonic traditions and rituals and celebrate the advancement of members to higher Masonic levels.

Read full story
Rhinebeck, NY

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck: Accessible Entertainment for All Ages and Abilities

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck has been providing diverse and thought-provoking entertainment for over 25 years. Recent performances of popular shows like "Rent," "Fiddler on the Roof," and "Hello, Dolly!" have impressed audiences.

Read full story
Saratoga Springs, NY

Experience the Thrills of the 2023 Saratoga Racing Season: Celebrate Saratoga at Opening Weekend

The 2023 Saratoga Racing Season is about to begin and Saratoga is ready to celebrate. Opening Day is on July 13 and marks the start of "Opening Weekend." The Downtown Business Association is hosting the "Celebrate Saratoga" event on Thursday night, featuring live performances, music, kettle corn, and more. There will also be decorated storefront windows in the downtown area, which will be judged by local celebrities and winners will be announced on the mainstage.

Read full story
Albany, NY

8 Fun Events Happening in Albany on Tue, Jul 11

Here are 8 events you should not miss on July 11 in Albany. Location: Troy Public Library-Lansingburgh Branch 27 114th St, Troy, NY. URL:https://www.news10.com/community/?_escaped_fragment_=/show/?start=2023-01-10#!/details/Adult-Craft-Learn-to-Quill-at-Lansingburgh-/12095792/2023-07-11T00.

Read full story
Schenectady, NY

Exciting Events Happening Around Schenectady on Tue, Jul 11

Here are 8 events you should not miss on July 11 in Schenectady. Location: Shenendehowa Central School District 970 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065. URL:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shen-girls-youth-soccer-camp-2023-tickets-551658103237.

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Check Out These Local Events on Tue, Jul 11

Here are 8 events you should not miss on July 11 in Syracuse. Location: Liverpool Public Library 310 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY. URL:https://allevents.in/liverpool/farmers%E2%80%99-market-for-kids/200024757061456.

Read full story
Staten Island, NY

Exciting Events Happening Around Staten Island on Tue, Jul 11

Here are 8 events you should not miss on July 11 in Staten Island. Philip Levine: Biblical, Mythological, and Historical Paintings. Location: Revelation Gallery 224 Waverly Place 1, New York, NY 10014.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Catch the Best Local Events Near You on Tue, Jul 11

Here are 8 events you should not miss on July 11 in Rochester. PERSONAL ACCOUNTS OF EXPERIENCES IN THE MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS SYSTEM. Location: Henrietta Public Library 625 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY 14623.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

The Best Local Events Happening in Buffalo on Tue, Jul 11

Here are 8 events you should not miss on July 11 in Buffalo. Location: Delaware Park Rose Garden 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14222. URL:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sadlyoku-presents-fashion-show-in-the-garden-tickets-650352731527.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

A Matter of Discovery: Exploring the Diverse Artistic Journey of Luis Perelman

Luis Perelman, an artist who was born in New York and currently works in his Yonkers studio, gained recognition for his resin sculptures in the 1960s. However, his artistic output spans six decades and includes various styles and media. A retrospective of Perelman's work, titled "A Matter of Discovery," is currently on display at the Neuberger Museum of Art. The exhibition not only showcases his extensive body of work but also explores the artist's creative process from idea to finished product.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy