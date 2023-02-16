New York City, NY

5 Local Free Recourses in NYC to Learn About Black History During Black History Month - and During the Year

New York Culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ebcz_0kotQmA600
Photo byFreepik via Freepik.com

February is Black History Month in the United States, Canada and the UK, and it's an excellent time to learn a little bit more about Black History. If you ask me, any time is great to self-educate on this topic, but the end of winter is when we "officially" dedicate some extra time to this.

New York City is one of the many cities with a large population of African-American inhabitants. As of July 1, 2022, almost 25% of the city's population is Black, which is one of the top American cities that is home to Black individuals. Many of them have seen changes over the years, but one this remains the same: there are a lot of Black folks in the United States, and it's not changing any time soon.

Here are the five free local resources that you may want to look into in New York City if you'd like to learn about Black History.

#1: New York Public Library

Website: Link.

The library never disappoints. NYPL (New York Public Library) loves theme months, and it's certainly focused on dedicating its attention towards one of the major ethnicities in the city.

The library made a list of the most amazing books written by Black people and about Black people. You can take a look at their website and check out a book or two - for free. Additionally, the library has planned over 100 free events dedicated to Black History Month.

#2: Local Events on Eventbrite

Website: Link.

This site is a goldmine for events and engagements. Many of them are free and dedicated to Black History, others - specifically to women or careers in the Big Apple. Starting from Black History pop-up sessions and up to events empowering women in business, Eventbrite has a lot to offer. And again, you can always find free-of-charge options.

#3: Black History Museums and Cultural Sites

Website: Link

Where history is involved, there is a museum, or a gallery, or some other place where you can view physical items related to the topic. NYC is one of the cities you would certainly want to travel to for cultural spots: some are museums, others are historical centres and many others.

Make sure to check each particular place's website to ensure there is no entry fee, though.

#4: Exhibits

Website: Link

It's not just museums that become available during February. In fact, museums are the round-year spots you can go to, regardless of what month it is. Some particular exhibitions pop up each February and focus on Black History.

Check out the "secret" NYC exhibits that usually occur exclusively in February. Many of them are free.

#5: The Internet

I had to include it, didn't I? If you're as lazy as I am and feel like staying home during winter, you don't even have to go outside to learn about Black History. Just open Google and search for the topic.

Resources like New York Times often publish excellent articles, and many others do too. I don't encourage sticking to any particular website as the opportunities are almost countless. I suppose if you're a nerd like myself, you would rather stay in, make some tea and spend the evening away reading about history.

Conclusion

Like I said before, Black History is a topic we may want to read about at any point during the year. But now that we have a bunch of interesting events, such as exhibits and pop-up sessions, happening in the city, why not explore them?

I believe we should learn more about Black History. Considering the horrors of the past, I feel like it would never be enough.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black History# Black History Month# History# New York City# NYC

Comments / 1

Published by

Follow us to read more about NYC. New York culture, art, history, modern trends, hot spots, food and interesting facts.

N/A
3K followers

More from New York Culture

The Evolution of Black History: From a Commemorative Week to a Celebratory Month

February is upon us, and it means that Black History Month has begun! You may love or hate it, but one thing remains the same: both the United States and Canada are celebrating Black history this month, with the UK lagging a bit behind as their designated Black history month is October.

Read full story
14 comments

The First Black Authors In the United States

February is the Black History Month, a perfect time to self-educate and become more aware of the historical events pertaining to the black history in the United States. If I were to describe it in one phrase, it would be "slavery, oppression and discrimination." But hey! There are other topics we could discuss, one of them being the first black authors.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

10 Iconic Activities You Can Do in New York City During the Winter

New York City is a destination that should be on every traveller's bucket list. Known for its iconic landmarks, world-class museums, and diverse neighborhoods, the city has something to offer everyone. However, many people overlook the city during the winter months, thinking that the cold weather and shorter days make it less appealing. But this couldn't be further from the truth! New York City in the winter is a magical place, and there are plenty of things to do and see. From ice-skating at Rockefeller Center to taking in a Broadway show, here are some of the best things to do in New York City during the winter.

Read full story
3 comments
Minneapolis, MN

From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During Winter

During the winter months, many American cities are faced with the challenge of keeping roads and sidewalks clear of snow and ice. One solution that some cities have turned to is using beet juice as a de-icing agent. Beet juice, when mixed with salt, can be an effective and eco-friendly alternative to traditional de-icing methods.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

How Much Salt Does New York City Use Every Winter to Avoid Slippery Roads?

According to TimesUnion.com, the city uses approximately 2 billion tons of salt each winter to keep roads and sidewalks safe for pedestrians and vehicles. This salt is used for de-icing and anti-icing on roads, bridges, and sidewalks.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Price of Snow Removal in the Big Apple: A Cost Analysis of New York City

In the winter, New York City faces a unique challenge: snow removal. With an average of 25 inches of snowfall each year, keeping the streets and sidewalks clear is a monumental task. But how much does it cost the city to remove all that snow? The answer may surprise you.

Read full story
New York City, NY

What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?

The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

How Many People Move to NYC Each Year and Why?

New York City is one of the most popular destinations for people moving within the United States. Each year, thousands of people flock to the city in search of new opportunities, a diverse culture, and a fast-paced lifestyle.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)

NYC skylinePhoto byfaabi via Freepik.com (licensed) New York City is an amazing place, filled with opportunities and culture... And also financial hardship, high housing costs, and many other issues. One may say that every city and town has problems of their own, but it doesn't change the fact that homelessness is a huge problem for NYC.

Read full story
18 comments

How Much Do Americans Spend on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving picturePhoto byFreepik via Freepik.com (licensed) Today is November 24th - Thanksgiving Day! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. It's not only the amazing time when families gather together and say what they are thankful for, but also a number one favorite holiday among Americans, with Christmas coming a close second. And, naturally, it's that day of the year when you can stuff yourself with turkey and cranberry sauce without regret until you can no longer breeze - although this is not recommended.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

How Princess Diana's Kindness Changed the World as She Visited New York's Children's AIDs Hospital

Ralf Liebhold via Dreamstime (licensed) Princess Diana was an important historical figure and a kind human being until her sudden and unfortunate death in 1997. She was a remarkable woman and a member of the royal family who, among other duties, did a lot of charity work. Evidently, the royal family is mainly focused on charities these days, but what Diana did during her visit to New York City in the late 1980s changed the world - or at least how the world looked at patients infected with AIDs.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

All NYC Job Must Include Salary Ranges, Starting November 2022

drobotdean via Freepik (licensed) Do you like job hunting? I don't think there's an individual out there who goes:. "Ah! I love being unemployed! Looking for a new employer is a piece of cake."

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama

It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.

Read full story
14 comments

How Many Hispanic People are There in the United States?

Hispanic American Heritage Month is upon us. It officially starts on September 15th and goes on till October 15th. This is an important time when we celebrate the Hispanic culture and learn more about it, especially about the United States of America.

Read full story
3 comments

You Can Send Your Condolences to the British Royal Family Over the Queen's Passing

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She died at the age of 96 and was United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch since 1952.

Read full story
2 comments

Was Queen Elizabeth II the Longest Reigning Monarch?

Queen Elizabeth IIpassed awayon September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 when she died, and her late husband, Prince Philip, was 99 when he died a year earlier. They both lived for nearly a century, and Brits take the news of their Queen's death quite hard. Today, on September 9th, the Queen's coffin is travelling through Scotland, and many Scotts are paying tribute to their monarch.

Read full story

Where Did Queen Elizabeth II Die and Where Will She Be Buried?

The world was shocked to hear the news of the long-reigned Queen of England, Elizabeth II, passing a few days ago. She was 96 years old when she died, and the Queen has been on the throne since June 1953, taking over the royal duties as early as February 1952.

Read full story

Did President Biden Just Forgive $1.6 Trillion or $10k of Student Debt to Most Americans?

On August 24th, 2022, President Biden announced that many Americans with student loans would receive $10,000 each in debt forgiveness. An eligibility criterion, though: is that an individual's yearly salary must be under $125,000, or their household income must be under $250,000.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Why is There a Dog Statue in NYC's Central Park? Meet Balto, the Heroic Siberian Husky

If you're a New Yorker or have visited Central Park at least several times, you probably know there is a statue of a dog on the south of the park. But what is it,, and why is there such a monument there?

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy