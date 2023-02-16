5 Local Free Recourses in NYC to Learn About Black History During Black History Month - and During the Year

Photo by Freepik via Freepik.com

February is Black History Month in the United States, Canada and the UK, and it's an excellent time to learn a little bit more about Black History. If you ask me, any time is great to self-educate on this topic, but the end of winter is when we "officially" dedicate some extra time to this.

New York City is one of the many cities with a large population of African-American inhabitants. As of July 1, 2022, almost 25% of the city's population is Black, which is one of the top American cities that is home to Black individuals. Many of them have seen changes over the years, but one this remains the same: there are a lot of Black folks in the United States, and it's not changing any time soon.

Here are the five free local resources that you may want to look into in New York City if you'd like to learn about Black History.

#1: New York Public Library

Website: Link.

The library never disappoints. NYPL (New York Public Library) loves theme months, and it's certainly focused on dedicating its attention towards one of the major ethnicities in the city.

The library made a list of the most amazing books written by Black people and about Black people. You can take a look at their website and check out a book or two - for free. Additionally, the library has planned over 100 free events dedicated to Black History Month.

#2: Local Events on Eventbrite

Website: Link.

This site is a goldmine for events and engagements. Many of them are free and dedicated to Black History, others - specifically to women or careers in the Big Apple. Starting from Black History pop-up sessions and up to events empowering women in business, Eventbrite has a lot to offer. And again, you can always find free-of-charge options.

#3: Black History Museums and Cultural Sites

Website: Link

Where history is involved, there is a museum, or a gallery, or some other place where you can view physical items related to the topic. NYC is one of the cities you would certainly want to travel to for cultural spots: some are museums, others are historical centres and many others.

Make sure to check each particular place's website to ensure there is no entry fee, though.

#4: Exhibits

Website: Link

It's not just museums that become available during February. In fact, museums are the round-year spots you can go to, regardless of what month it is. Some particular exhibitions pop up each February and focus on Black History.

Check out the "secret" NYC exhibits that usually occur exclusively in February. Many of them are free.

#5: The Internet

I had to include it, didn't I? If you're as lazy as I am and feel like staying home during winter, you don't even have to go outside to learn about Black History. Just open Google and search for the topic.

Resources like New York Times often publish excellent articles, and many others do too. I don't encourage sticking to any particular website as the opportunities are almost countless. I suppose if you're a nerd like myself, you would rather stay in, make some tea and spend the evening away reading about history.

Conclusion

Like I said before, Black History is a topic we may want to read about at any point during the year. But now that we have a bunch of interesting events, such as exhibits and pop-up sessions, happening in the city, why not explore them?

I believe we should learn more about Black History. Considering the horrors of the past, I feel like it would never be enough.