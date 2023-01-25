How Much Salt Does New York City Use Every Winter to Avoid Slippery Roads?

Photo by ungvar via Freepik

According to TimesUnion.com, the city uses approximately 2 billion tons of salt each winter to keep roads and sidewalks safe for pedestrians and vehicles. This salt is used for de-icing and anti-icing on roads, bridges, and sidewalks.

De-icing is the process of applying salt after a snow or ice storm in order to melt any frozen precipitation that has accumulated on the roads. Anti-icing, on the other hand, is the process of applying salt to the roads before a snow or ice storm in order to prevent the formation of ice and snow. This can be done by spraying salt brine, a solution of water and salt, on the roads.

The salt used in New York City is a mixture of rock salt and calcium chloride. This type of salt is the most commonly used de-icing salt due to its low cost and effectiveness.

While using salt to de-ice and anti-ice roads is an effective way to keep them safe, there are also some potentially negative impacts associated with its use. One major concern is that salt can be harmful to the environment. When applied to roads, salt can wash into nearby waterways and harm aquatic life. Salt can also damage vegetation along the roadside, making it more difficult for plants to grow.

To mitigate these negative impacts, the New York City Department of Sanitation uses a number of different strategies. One of these is to use a salt brine solution, which is less corrosive and has a lower environmental impact than traditional rock salt.

Another strategy is to use salt more efficiently. This is done by using specialized equipment that applies the salt only where it is needed and using weather forecasts to predict when storms are likely to occur. This allows the city to use the right amount of salt at the right time, which helps to reduce waste and lower the environmental impact.

Conclusion

Overall, New York City uses a significant amount of salt each winter to keep roads and sidewalks safe. While the use of salt can negatively impact the environment, the city is taking steps to reduce these impacts by using less harmful de-icing materials, using salt more efficiently, and implementing other strategies to keep the roads and sidewalks safe without causing unnecessary harm to the environment.

It's worth noting that New York City is not alone, most cities in the USA and Europeseveralave to use de-icing salt to keep the roads safe, but all of them have implemented it. They are implementing different measures to reduce environmental impacts.