The Price of Snow Removal in the Big Apple: A Cost Analysis of New York City

In the winter, New York City faces a unique challenge: snow removal. With an average of 25 inches of snowfall each year, keeping the streets and sidewalks clear is a monumental task. But how much does it cost the city to remove all that snow? The answer may surprise you.

The Cost of Snow Removal in NYC

There are many different theories and calculations when it comes to estimating the cost of a snowstorm. LinkedIn wrote an article estimating that 1 inch of snow costs NYC $1.8 million. Forbes claims it to be $2.5 million per inch. NY Post presented the most outrageous price tag of them all: according to them, the city pays roughly $12 million per inch of snow, which is 12 times higher compared to how much it spent back in 2003. Which one is correct, though?

Well, I believe the official figures from the city officials may shed light on this subject. In 2015, the New York City Comptroller issued a report stating that 1 inch of snow costs the city $1.8 million. I'm inclined to trust this number, although it may have gone up as we're in 2023 now.

Why So Expensive?

This price tag includes the cost of labor, equipment, and materials such as salt and sand. The reason behind this isn't the higher employee salaries but the fact that the city needs special modernized equipment to snow plow the 19,000 lane-miles of roadway in the Big Apple.

Nevertheless, labor is still a significant expense when it comes to snow removal. The DSNY employs over 9,800 sanitation workers, many of whom are responsible for snow removal. There is a total of 1,500 snow-plowing routes, and the employees are working 24/7 to clean the city: the first shift usually runs from 7 am to 7 pm, and the overnight shift starts at 7 pm and ends at 7 in the morning. During a major snowstorm, these workers may be required to work overtime, which can add significantly to the overall cost. Additionally, the city may contract private companies to assist with snow removal, increasing labor costs.

Another significant expense is equipment. In 2016, the city invested $21 million on additional snow equipment, which helps removing snow faster on narrow streets, especially during snow storms over 12 inches.

New York City also uses materials such as salt and sand to aid in snow removal. These materials are used to melt snow and ice on the streets and sidewalks, making them safer for pedestrians and vehicles. The cost of these materials can also add up, particularly during major snowstorms when more materials are needed.

Conclusion

Despite the high cost of snow removal in New York City, it is a necessary expense to keep residents and visitors safe during the winter months. The city continues to invest in new technologies and equipment to make snow removal more efficient and cost-effective.

We have concluded that the city is the most reliable source, and they reported spending $1.8 million per inch of snow.

New York City, NY

3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to School

September is around the corner, and whether you're a student or not, you most likely know someone who's going back to school in a few weeks. Is it sad? Not at all, considering there are quite a few events the Big Apple offers to those who seek a little bit of entertainment before diving into academics.

Read full story

