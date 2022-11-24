How Much Do Americans Spend on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving picture Photo by Freepik via Freepik.com (licensed)

Today is November 24th - Thanksgiving Day! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. It's not only the amazing time when families gather together and say what they are thankful for, but also a number one favorite holiday among Americans, with Christmas coming a close second. And, naturally, it's that day of the year when you can stuff yourself with turkey and cranberry sauce without regret until you can no longer breeze - although this is not recommended.

Have you ever wondered how much our nation spends on Thanksgiving? After all, many folks travel across the country to see their loved ones, and plane tickets alone can cost a fortune. I suspect food spending is high, too since we all love tasty food and huge feasts.

Here's how much Americans spend on Thanksgiving yearly,ticularly in 2022.

Thanksgiving in Numbers

According to Finder.com, the Thanksgiving numbers look as follows:

1. A total of 293.3 Americans are expected to gather for Thanksgiving celebration in 2022.

2. It's estimated that $1.1 billion is being spent on festivities this year. This figure is based on an assumption that a 16-pound turkey would cost $24.69 a week before Thanksgiving. Those who buy the bird last-minute would probably have to pay more.

3. A total of 46 million turkeys will get devoured on the holiday. Many more may get eathen on others days too.

4. Apperently, turkeys are becoming a hot commodity, as the cost has risen significantly over the years. An average turkey cost $13.46 in 2018, but it has gone up to $24.69 in 2022 - that's almost a double

5. A whopping 43% of all Americans are travelling this year, which equates to 112 million travellers.

6. Every traveller will spend on average $350 on domestic ticket or $795 on an international one.

How Much Is It Per Person?

There you have it! Apperently, a whopping $1.1 billion is how much American people spend on Thanksgiving in 2022. This figure was at $0.98 billion in 2021, so the spending has gone up - it can be attributed to rising costs.

Since we know that 293.3 million people are celebrating Thanksgiving this year, it means that each American spent $3.75 on this holiday. It's not too much if you ask me! However, keep in mind that an average 9-pound turkey can feed 4-6 people, and some of those enjoying the festivities are children - this cost makes sense. Also, not everyone enjoys turkey, not to mention some folks opt out of the meat option.

Conclusion

The most important part is being with your family, not the cost of a turkey. Happy Thanksgiving!