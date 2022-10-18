Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama

ilovehz via Freepik

It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.

Today, we'll learn what happened in Birmingham, Alabama, where a man was burnt alive in a furnace. His ghost is allegedly still there, and you may witness it.

The Story

Birmingham, Alabama, was founded shortly after the Civil War ended. The economy urgently needed to increase pig iron production, which is why the Sloss Furnaces Manufacturing Facility was built. It opened its doors to workers back in 1872.

Colonel James Withers Sloss was the man in charge, hence the plant's name. There were a lot of jobs, but working with insanely hot furnaces was a pretty dangerous job. Unfortunately, people seldom became victims of the work environment and accidentally got burnt inside furnaces due to not following safety instructions.

The work conditions were awful and became even worse in the early 1900s. The new foreman, James "Slag" Wormwood, was a very cruel and evil man. He promised to increase production, which resulted in him not following safety instructions, pressuring the workers to work faster, and disregarding safety protocols.

There was over 50 death due to Wormwood's work exploitation and many more dangerous incidents. The employees got mad and threw Slag in a furnace in 1906 in retaliation for mistreatment and for creating horrendously hazardous working conditions.

The Ghost

You can, apparently, see the ghost of James Wormwood when you visit this historical landmark in Alabama.

Guests don't always see him, but many hear his voice yelling:

"Go back to work!"

Allegedly, other paranormal activities occur at the manufacturing plant.