You Can Send Your Condolences to the British Royal Family Over the Queen's Passing

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She died at the age of 96 and was United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch since 1952.

During her 70-year rule, the Queen made a lot of decisions about her country and the entire world. While some are bitter and disrespectful towards her death, many Britts are heartbroken. Today, September 11th, people are taking to the street to express their condolences in Scotland, and others have been visiting Buckingham Palace to express their support to the Royal Family.

But if you're far away and wish to send your condolences to the British Royal Family, there is a way to do that. Thank God for the Internet! You can easily do so online without travelling thousands of miles and fighting for a spot in the crowd.

Royal.uk, the official government website, created a form that allows you to send condolences to the Royal Family.

All you have to do is indicate your name, email and location, as well as the message related to Queen's passing. It goes without saying that we shouldn't utilize this resource maliciously, although I have no doubt some would - hopefully not too many. The Royal Family probably won't see all the messages as their employees must sort through them first.

The country is currently mourning, and the Queen's funeral is scheduled for September 19th. The form will most likely be accessible until then and maybe shortly after, too (it's not specified on the website yet).