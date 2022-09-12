Was Queen Elizabeth II the Longest Reigning Monarch?

pasja1000 via Pixabay

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 when she died, and her late husband, Prince Philip, was 99 when he died a year earlier. They both lived for nearly a century, and Brits take the news of their Queen's death quite hard. Today, on September 9th, the Queen's coffin is travelling through Scotland, and many Scotts are paying tribute to their monarch.

Elizabeth became the Queen at the young age of 26 and was on the throne for a total of 70 years. She took over the royal duties as a Queen in February 1952 and was officially coronated in June 1953. Therefore, she's officially been on the throne for 69 years, but if we account for the extra year she ruled the country after her father, George VI, passing, then she's been the Head of the country for a total of 70 years, 7 month and 2 days. She also celebrated the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June 2022, marking 70 years of her rule - the only British monarch ever to do that.

But was she the longest-reigning monarch? Yes and no.

Yes - in Brittain. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest monarch to rule the United Kingdom, surpassing her great-great-grandmother, Victoria of United Kingdom, by 7 years.

However, she wasn't the longest-serving monarch in the world. The Queen, however, takes the 4th place behind the following rulers:

#1: Louis XIV, King of France (72-year rule).

#2: Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), King of Thailand (70-year rule).

#3: Johann II, King of Liechtenstein (70-year rule).

I don't think it's a competition, but it's important to note how long Her Majesty has been on the throne along with other long-reigning monarchs.