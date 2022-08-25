Did President Biden Just Forgive $1.6 Trillion or $10k of Student Debt to Most Americans?

rawpixel.com via Freepik

On August 24th, 2022, President Biden announced that many Americans with student loans would receive $10,000 each in debt forgiveness. An eligibility criterion, though: is that an individual's yearly salary must be under $125,000, or their household income must be under $250,000.

Those who received a federal Pell Grant would get an additional $10,000 relief, and since 60% of borrowers got that grant, more than half of Americans will have $20,000 forgiven by the current president.

Student loan forgiveness was a part of Biden's presidential campaign, which means he's fulfilling his promise. However, he still faces criticism from his party, particularly from Senator Elizabeth Warren, who originally pleaded with him to forgive up to $50k per student.

Student Debt in Numbers

Here are a few numbers you should know about the student loans carried by Americans:

1. A total of $1.6 trillion in debt is attributed to student loans today.

2. 45 million Americans hold that debt.

3. 60% or 27 million of them will have $20k forgiven thanks to the Pell grant.

4. Another 40% or 18 million will get rid of $10k worth of loans each.

5. 27 million x 20k + 18 million x 10k = $0.54 trillion + $0.18 trillion = $0.72 trillion (or 720 billion).

6. Therefore, an estimated $0.72 trillion out of the existing $1.6 trillion will be forgiven - that's 45% or nearly half of all student loans.

More Information

A new repayment program will also be put in place, allowing students to make smaller repayments on their remaining student loans. For example, there will be a 5% cap on the discretionary income calculated for the repayment. You can read more on While House's website.

It's unclear how long this regulation will take to effect, but some estimate it may take about a year or more.