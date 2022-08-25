Did President Biden Just Forgive $1.6 Trillion or $10k of Student Debt to Most Americans?

New York Culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARwxt_0hUJdxzH00
rawpixel.com via Freepik

On August 24th, 2022, President Biden announced that many Americans with student loans would receive $10,000 each in debt forgiveness. An eligibility criterion, though: is that an individual's yearly salary must be under $125,000, or their household income must be under $250,000.

Those who received a federal Pell Grant would get an additional $10,000 relief, and since 60% of borrowers got that grant, more than half of Americans will have $20,000 forgiven by the current president.

Student loan forgiveness was a part of Biden's presidential campaign, which means he's fulfilling his promise. However, he still faces criticism from his party, particularly from Senator Elizabeth Warren, who originally pleaded with him to forgive up to $50k per student.

Student Debt in Numbers

Here are a few numbers you should know about the student loans carried by Americans:

1. A total of $1.6 trillion in debt is attributed to student loans today.

2. 45 million Americans hold that debt.

3. 60% or 27 million of them will have $20k forgiven thanks to the Pell grant.

4. Another 40% or 18 million will get rid of $10k worth of loans each.

5. 27 million x 20k + 18 million x 10k = $0.54 trillion + $0.18 trillion = $0.72 trillion (or 720 billion).

6. Therefore, an estimated $0.72 trillion out of the existing $1.6 trillion will be forgiven - that's 45% or nearly half of all student loans.

More Information

A new repayment program will also be put in place, allowing students to make smaller repayments on their remaining student loans. For example, there will be a 5% cap on the discretionary income calculated for the repayment. You can read more on While House's website.

It's unclear how long this regulation will take to effect, but some estimate it may take about a year or more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Biden# Student loans# Student debt# Money# News

Comments / 1

Published by

Follow us to read more about NYC. New York culture, art, history, modern trends, hot spots, food and interesting facts.

N/A
2919 followers

More from New York Culture

New York City, NY

Why is There a Dog Statue in NYC's Central Park? Meet Balto, the Heroic Siberian Husky

If you're a New Yorker or have visited Central Park at least several times, you probably know there is a statue of a dog on the south of the park. But what is it,, and why is there such a monument there?

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Dog Cafes You Can Visit with Pets - And They Have Dog Treats Too!

If you have a dog, you know how tough it can be to visit any restaurant or cafe unless you leave your pet home. Unfortunately, most of those places ban dogs. And I get why: diners are made for people, not animals, and food is served there. It would be nice to have a dog cafe you could visit with your pup.

Read full story

Who Was the First-Ever Black Student to Go to School in the United States and When Did It Happen?

It’s August, and people are getting ready to return to school. Parents are helping their young kids prepare for a year of studying, and grown-up students are moving back into the residences, prepared to continue their college experience. But have you ever wondered how it feels to be barred from higher education?

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to School

September is around the corner, and whether you're a student or not, you most likely know someone who's going back to school in a few weeks. Is it sad? Not at all, considering there are quite a few events the Big Apple offers to those who seek a little bit of entertainment before diving into academics.

Read full story
New York City, NY

10 New Parks to Be Renovated in New York City Thanks to the Community Parks Initiative

Sue Donoghue, New York City Parks Commissioner, recently announced that ten more parks would be renovated across the city. NYC has a parks equity initiative called Community Parks Initiative (CPI), which is responsible for improving the lives of residents, especially little New Yorkers who enjoy upgraded parks and playgrounds.

Read full story
1 comments

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are Both Appealing the Trial Verdict

Recently, the United States and the entire world have observed a 6-wong court trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The verdict was announced in early June with the following outcomes:

Read full story
3 comments

Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items

Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?

Read full story
4 comments

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.

Read full story
11 comments

Republicans Help Pass a Pro-Gay Marriage Bill

Last month, in June 2022, the Supreme Court banned abortions in the United States, allowing each state to decide under what circumstances abortion is acceptable. This table shows the up-to-date information regarding abortion laws, and it gets updated frequently (not sponsored or affiliated).

Read full story
New York City, NY

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's Ex-Wife, Dies at 73

Everyone knows who Donald Trump is. People have mixed feelings about him, but this story isn't about him but his former wife, Ivana Trump, nee Zelnickova, who died today, July 14, 2022. Rest in peace, Ivana.

Read full story

Does Sephora Sell Vibrators Now?

Disclaimer: This article focuses on online shopping and marketing practices, but doesn't intend to reference any sex-related items, acts, poses, or anything about intimacy. It doesn't promote or advertize sexual pleasures and is in line with Newsbreak's guidelines. But please exercise caution as it may not be suitable for younger audiences.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New Yorkers Can Get Monkeypox Vaccines, But the Supply is Limited (and No Appointments are Available Right Now)

If you've been following the world news, you know that the new mysterious disease has been spreading around the world... Well, to be fair, the spread is reasonably slow and the number of "victims" is minimal, especially compared to COVID-19, so I'm not sure we should panic. Having that said, the United States recorded767 cases of monkeypox as of July 11, 2022. A total of 9,200 cases have been reported by this same date in 63 countries, which is a steep upward slope considering a week ago, on July 9th, there were only 6,000 cases.

Read full story

SpaceX's Booster Rocket Test Fails with a Loud Explosion

Today, on July 12, 2022, SpaceX has scheduled a test of their new generation booster rocket in Boca Chica, Texas. The test did take place, but the result was less than satisfactory: while still on the ground, the Starship aircraft exploded. It didn't even reach the launch stage as it caught on fire during the ground test.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Fries Joint Gets Attacked Over a $1.25 Sauce Surcharge

I love my fries with sweet and sour sauce. It's not the only sauce I like; there are many others! And I'm willing to pay extra for it. Don't you? Well, it turns out that some of us are extremely against paying for fries sauce, to the point of willing to attack restaurant workers. I suppose when we're talking about something as important as fries, anger affects us disproportionally.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

How Much Money Do You Need to Live Comfortably in New York City, According to Research?

Ah, New York City! One of the best cities in the world, if you ask Americans and many tourists. The best city ever, if you ask Monica from "FRIENDS" and Carry Bradshaw from "Sex and the City," and probably several other pop culture characters. And yet, NYC is unaffordable to many of us. And even if it was somewhat affordable, would you agree to spend a million dollars on a modest home?

Read full story
48 comments

What are the Abortion Laws in My State? The Roadmap.

Ever since Roe v. Wadewas overturned, many women have been unsure about the new abortion laws. Am I allowed to have an abortion in my state? What are the exceptions? Should I travel to another state? While the information changes every day thanks to new developments, some sources are critical in figuring out the current laws and human rights.

Read full story

States that Have Already Banned Abortions

The news about the long-standing law granting women access to abortions getting overturned by the Supreme Court has taken the media outlets by storm. After concluding that abortion is a fundamental women's right back in 1973, the Supreme Court repealedRoe v. Wade, allowing states to choose whether they wish to impose restrictions on abortion procedures.

Read full story
2 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi Judge Refuses to Block Abortion Ban

After the Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade last month, the fundamental law that solidified women's rights to abortions back in 1973, some federal judges are attempting to prevent "trigger bans" from coming into effect. It's expected that as many as 26 states will impose a partial or full abortions ban, and some have already done that. However, judges sprang into action and blocked some of the state-imposed bans, albeit temporarily.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

New York Imposes New Ban on Guns in Public Places after Supreme Court's Ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States recently struck down the state-imposed restrictions on carrying guns in a 6-3 vote, with Republican justices in the majority. New York's ban on having concealed firearms outside of the home is no longer applicable, and the same applies to Maryland's and other five states' ban on military-style assault rifles. This law was enacted in 2012 after the mass shooting of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The full text of the Supreme Court's ruling can be found here.

Read full story
291 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy