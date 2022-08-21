NYC Dog Cafes You Can Visit with Pets - And They Have Dog Treats Too!

wayhomestudio via Freepik

If you have a dog, you know how tough it can be to visit any restaurant or cafe unless you leave your pet home. Unfortunately, most of those places ban dogs. And I get why: diners are made for people, not animals, and food is served there. It would be nice to have a dog cafe you could visit with your pup.

Guess what: there are places like that, at least in the Big Apple. Not only are your dogs allowed, but visitors are encouraged to bring their dogs in. And those cafes have treats and beverages for your pet too!

Note: there is no affiliation or sponsorship between the author and these businesses.

#1: Black Lab Cafe (Upper West Side)

Address: 420 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024, USA

This upper west side coffee place is an off-leash environment for your dog, so you can barge in and let your little pup run around.

The Black Lab Cafe owners, Nikolas and Kristoffer Powers, gave an interview to Reuters explaining that they aspired to open a place that would allow dogs to roam around the cafe freely. They also emphasized that the eating area is separate from the "dog area" to comply with the city health code.

The Black Lab Cafe's menu is full of great coffee beverages. They also have lots of teas, pastries, food - and, of course, dog treats.

It's unclear how long this place has been operating, but the posts on their website only started this month, August 2022. Google Maps shows the latest review as of 4 months ago. Therefore, it appears the Black Lab Cafe is a brand-new establishment, and not many Newyorkers might know about it yet.

#2: Boris & Horton (Bowery)

Address: 195 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, United States

Boris and Horton is another dog cafe in the Bowery area of NYC. According to their "About Us" section, one of the founders, Logan Mikhly, used to run a no-kill dog rescue in New Orleans. Oh, and it also says that the cafe was named after the founders' dogs, Boris (a rescue from Puerto Rico) and Horton (a dog of unknown breed from Houston, Texas; possibly also a rescue).

What's remarkable is that this dog cafe features many events, including adoption days and fundraisers. So, it's a dog cafe where you can bring your dog and a socially responsible business that helps doggos get adopted!

Conclusion

Unfortunately, these were the main dog cafes I found in New York City. It's possible there are others, but they didn't pop up during my search.

By the end of the day, I hope more and more businesses will allow dogs, as long as it's safe for customers.