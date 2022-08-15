Who Was the First-Ever Black Student to Go to School in the United States and When Did It Happen?

freepik via freepik

It’s August, and people are getting ready to return to school. Parents are helping their young kids prepare for a year of studying, and grown-up students are moving back into the residences, prepared to continue their college experience. But have you ever wondered how it feels to be barred from higher education?

African-American students have been marginalized and discriminated against for centuries, and it was forbidden for black people to study in the United States until a certain period. Moreover, they were not allowed to learn how to read or write. Thank God that has changed; many people of color are now getting their college degrees.

But who was the country's first-ever black student to go to school? And who was the first to complete their studies and get a university degree?

The First Black Person to Go to School

John Chavis was the first African-American to ever go to college in 1799. He was a Presbyterian minister and teacher and attended a school now known as Washington and Lee University, located in Lexington, state of Virginia.

Unfortunately, there is no record of Chavis completing a degree, which suggests he may have dropped out or was forced out before hitting that milestone. Nevertheless, history will remember him as the first black individual who set his foot on college grounds.

The First One to Get a Degree

Lemuel Haynes, a war veteran who went through the Revolutionary War, became the first African-American to be awarded an honorary master’s degree in 1804. But wait! That surely was a huge accomplishment back then, and honorary degrees mean a lot nowadays too. However, it doesn’t mean that African-Americans were welcome to attend a college and make it through the studying process to graduation.

It wasn’t until 1823 that Alexander Lucius Twilight finished his bachelor’s degree at Middlebury College in Vermont. Twilight is the first black person to complete post-secondary education in the United States and get a diploma.

What Does Statistics Say?

Unfortunately, only 12.5% of the current student population identify as individuals of Black origin. And yet, the number of African-American students who enrolled in college rose by 33% since 1976, which signifies a big difference and a spike in enrollment numbers.

More trends are available here. It shows that the number of black students rose from 2000 to 2018 but dropped.