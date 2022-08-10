3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to School

gpointstupio via freepik

September is around the corner, and whether you're a student or not, you most likely know someone who's going back to school in a few weeks. Is it sad? Not at all, considering there are quite a few events the Big Apple offers to those who seek a little bit of entertainment before diving into academics.

Here are three free NYC events you should consider attending before returning to school in September. Please note that some of these, such as festivals, may include exposure to alcohol; you must be 21 years old to consume alcoholic beverages.

#1: Afribembe Festival in Hell's Kitchen

Date: August 13th, 2022, from 11:30 am to 7 pm EST

Location: Harlem Art Park & E 120th St (Between Lexington Ave. & 3rd Ave.)

Website: Afribembe.com

The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute has been hosting this Pan-African festival for four years now. This is your chance to learn about the African culture and to connect with the African diaspora.

There will be cultural, art and musical events, DJ sets, family activities, a marketplace, and much more. While you would have access to paid experiences, attending the festival is totally free.

# 2: Vinyl Nights Festival

Location: Bella Abzug Park / Hudson Yards, Hudson Blvd East between 34th & 35th Street.

Date: multiple dates.

Website: buy a ticket (it's free!)

Do you like music and dancing? Do you think vinyl is the best thing ever? Say no more! Grab a free ticket - and I'll see you at this event.

#3: CinemaLIC

Location: Hunters Point Park South

Date: multiple dates

Website: HuntersPointParks.org and CinemaLIC.com

There are free movie screenings at the Long Island City waterfront. Grab a free ticket and enjoy the movie on a 30-foot screen. One of the August movies you get to watch is Ghostbusters.

Enjoy!