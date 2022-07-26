Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are Both Appealing the Trial Verdict

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6dzp_0gsiQpQC00
fabrikasimf via freepik

Recently, the United States and the entire world have observed a 6-wong court trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The verdict was announced in early June with the following outcomes:

1. Johnny Depp won $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

2. The judge then reduced Depp's punitive damages award to 350k.

3. Heard won a $2-million defamation judgement against Depp.

If we consider both judgements, it appears that Ms. Heard would have to pay Mr. Depp $8.35 million. Amber Heard's attorney made it clear she cannot pay this judgement and that the actress will be filing an appeal.

The Appeal Has Been Filed! On Both Ends

Amber Heard officially filed an appeal on July 21, 2022. Before that, the actress also requested a mistrial, but the judge denied it. Since Heard lost her plea for a mistrial, her new plan is to (hopefully) win the appeal.

But she wasn't the only one demanding to appeal the verdict. Depp also filed an appeal, hoping to get the $2-million judgement against him overturned. According to People Magazine, the actor did that only a day after Heard's attorneys filed her motion.

There you have it! Now, we have two appeals in the making. No court date was set yet.

Conclusion

It's unclear whether the judge will side with either of the actors and whether any of their appeals would get granted. We learned from this legal battle that court proceedings are unpredictable.

It's also important to note that the more legal filings occur, the higher the legal bills will be for both actors. Amber Heard's legal costs were supposedly covered by the insurance company using her homeowner's insurance. But sadly, her insurance provided recently took legal action against the actress so they wouldn't have to pay the damages to Mr. Depp.

All we can say at this point is this situation is quite messy, just like many other things in Hollywood are.

