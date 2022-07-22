Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

Walmart Inc via Walmart.com

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.

It doesn't mean that all Walmarts will close - no, of course not. However, the company executives chose to cease operations in a number of locations. You can find a list of such stores here and search for your favorite place to check whether it is scheduled to shut down.

A total of 154 stores will be closed in the United States, including Puerto Rico.

What is the Reason Behind It?

It's unclear what was the main reason the company landed on this decision, but we can theorize that recent events led to this.

First of all, the pandemic made many businesses shift to online shopping models. Otherwise, they would have seen fewer sales. It's fair to assume that Walmart may have decided to give online shopping a chance and to concentrate on this for a while.

Secondly, the shipping tariffs aren't what they used to be, thanks to the increased fuel prices. It might be cheaper for many companies cut out the delivery to stores across the country and deliver goods directly to consumers to fulfil online orders.

And finally, large stores open new locations and close older ones all the time. Maybe some Walmart stores haven't been performing well, which is why they are set to shut down.

Conclusion

The good news is that there will still be plenty of Walmart in the United States and worldwide.

According to Walmart's website, they have 4,735 stores across the US. Shutting down 154 of them isn't the end of the world.