Republicans Help Pass a Pro-Gay Marriage Bill

gpointstupio via freepik

Last month, in June 2022, the Supreme Court banned abortions in the United States, allowing each state to decide under what circumstances abortion is acceptable. This table shows the up-to-date information regarding abortion laws, and it gets updated frequently (not sponsored or affiliated).

However, the Supreme Court decided to reconsider women's rights (and rights of other genders and individuals who are capable of giving birth) weren't the only issue. While no firm indication was offered publicly, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the Supreme Court “should reconsider” rights to contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.

People reacted differently to this news, and many had mixed feelings regarding reconsidering same-sex marriage and contraception access. But today, the House of Representatives passed a new bill that offers news same-sex marriage protections. The best part? Some Republicans signed it as well.

Voting Numbers.

The new pro-gay-rights bill got passed by a vote of 267-157, with support from 47 Republicans in the House of Representatives.

This bill establishes legal protections for same-sex partners and same-sex spouses on a federal level, prohibiting denying the validity of such a marriage based on race or sex.

However, a bill doesn't become law until the Senate approves it. The next step would be for the Senate to vote on this matter. It's unclear when this happens as no firm date was established.

Conclusion

Abortions have been banned or severely restricted in some states. Same-sex rights might also be under threat. Then, the Supreme Court may go through with restricting contraception access.

It's hard to predict what will happen next; we'll just have to wait for new developments.