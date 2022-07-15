Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's Ex-Wife, Dies at 73

freepik via freepik

Everyone knows who Donald Trump is. People have mixed feelings about him, but this story isn't about him but his former wife, Ivana Trump, nee Zelnickova, who died today, July 14, 2022. Rest in peace, Ivana.

Who Was She?

Ivana was born in 1949 in Gottwaldov, Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic). She then moved to Canada in 1970 and married Donald Trump in 1977, which is also when she moved to the United States.

She and Donald were married for 15 years until 1992, and they had three kids together: Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump. Ivana was a model, a skier, and a businesswoman known in New York for her ventures.

How Did She Die?

The New York Police department indicated they had responded to a 911 call about an "aided individual" who was suffering a cardiac arrest. They reported that Ivana was dead on arrival and that there was not “appear to be any criminality” related to the woman's death. That said, the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, so there might be another official statement in the near future.

Ivana died at the age of 73.

Her Family's Response

Donald Trump shared a post on social media stating the following:

I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!

Ivanka also tweeted about her mom's passing, and Eric posted on Instagram as well. Both of them had kind words to say about Ivana.

Regardless of how people may feel about the Trump family, specifically because of Donald Trump's recently ended presidency, it would be nice to give the family some privacy to grieve and process this loss.