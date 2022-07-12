NYC Fries Joint Gets Attacked Over a $1.25 Sauce Surcharge

stockking via Freepik

I love my fries with sweet and sour sauce. It's not the only sauce I like; there are many others! And I'm willing to pay extra for it. Don't you? Well, it turns out that some of us are extremely against paying for fries sauce, to the point of willing to attack restaurant workers. I suppose when we're talking about something as important as fries, anger affects us disproportionally.

A famous New York City "Bel Fries" (not sponsored or affiliated) located in Lower Manhattan saw a few quite disturbed and upset customers recently. After being informed of the $1.25 sauce surcharge, they attacked the restaurant employees, spilled the sauce all over the plastic barrier installed over the cashier's counter, then broke down the barrier, all while throwing stuff at the workers. The video speaks for itself, with the stool being thrown at the employees at some point.

What Happened?

NBC New York interviewed the co-owner of "Bel Fries"."The outlet reports that the incident happened at 4 pm on a Sunday, and sadly, two of the employees were hurt during the attack. The co-owner said that none of his six employees wish to return to work, as they are terrified after the attack.

"Bel Fries" has been closed since this occurred. Apparently, this joint opened right before 2020 and served the community throughout the pandemic. The owner indicated the business had just started picking up when this incident happened.

The Outcome

All three women have been identified and charged. They are due back in court on July 24th.

Two of the workers got head injuries and were admitted to the hospital. When NBC interviewed the restaurant owner, he said that he rushed to "Bel Fries" right after the attack and then visited his employees at the hospital. No additional information is available regarding their well-being for now.