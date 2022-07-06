Mississippi Judge Refuses to Block Abortion Ban

@ serhii_bobyk via Freepik

After the Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade last month, the fundamental law that solidified women's rights to abortions back in 1973, some federal judges are attempting to prevent "trigger bans" from coming into effect. It's expected that as many as 26 states will impose a partial or full abortions ban, and some have already done that. However, judges sprang into action and blocked some of the state-imposed bans, albeit temporarily.

The Mississippi judge presumably has a different view on the situation. She chose not to block the abortion ban.

No Mercy on the Abortion Ban

Mississippi introduced a "trigger law" banning nearly all abortions back in 2007, which would be useless while Roe v. Wade was applicable. Now that it's been repealed, abortions will be prohibited. The only way to stop this from happening was for a judge to impose a temporary ban. That didn't happen.

Mississippi Chancery Judge Debbra K. Halford declined the request, and now the abortion ban will come into effect on July 7, 2022.

The only exception to Mississippi's abortion ban would be cases "where necessary for the preservation of the mother’s life or where the pregnancy was caused by rape.”

The Only State Abortion Clinic is to Close

Mississippi only has one clinic left in the entire that where the abortions services have been available until recently. It's now set to close on July 6, 2022, one day before the ban comes into effect.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization, also known to the locals as "Pink House," was the only remaining facility in the state where women could get abortions. It will now be moving to New Mexico to continue the goal of providing access to abortions and other services.