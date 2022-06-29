Fremont, CA

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

New York Culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WGyA_0gPxlkj000
Frimufilms via Freepik

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.

Judge William Orrick lowered the payout to $15 million. Owen Diaz rejected the awarded amount. The plaintiff's lawyers indicated that "the award was unjust and would not deter future misconduct by Tesla."

What is going to happen now?

The Outcome

Mr. Diaz's lawyers requested a new trial. Judge Orrick granted the motion, meaning a new trial would have to occur. The trial date hasn't been set yet, but the court scheduled a conference for July 12th.

The Facts

Here are a few interesting facts surrounding this trial:

1. Owen Diaz was a factory worker at Tesla in Fremont, California, for a total of 9 months.

2. He alleged (and the jury agreed with him in the first trial) racism and discrimination at the workplace, saying he had been subjected to a hostile work environment which included his former colleagues using slurs, caricatures and swastikas.

3. The electric carmaker saw more than one lawsuit at the Fremont factory, with complaints involving widespread race discrimination and sexual harassment.

4. The awarded 137-million payout, despite being struck down by the judge, is a new record for this type of court case.

Conclusion

I cannot believe someone won a $137 million judgement, but I'm also shocked the judge reduced the award. Nowhere did I find a state-imposed limit on the award granted by the jury. Having that said, I'm not a lawyer.

I'm looking forward to seeing what the new trial brings and whether the new jury makes a similar decision in this case.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tesla# Elon Musk# Court# Justice# California

Comments / 5

Published by

Follow us to read more about NYC. New York culture, art, history, modern trends, hot spots, food and interesting facts.

N/A
2335 followers

More from New York Culture

Which Supreme Court Judges Overturned Roe v. Wade, and Which Ones Voted to Keep It? (Opinion)

Disclaimer: this is not an opinion piece and the article only contains facts without any opinions; and yet, Newsbreak demanded I added the opinion label in the title. The news about Supreme Court overturningRoe v. Wade, the 1973 law granting women access to abortions, has struck like lightning. Some states have already imposed strict or even total bans on abortions, and 26 are expected to do so. These are dark times for the United States.

Read full story
3 comments

Stephen Breyer, the U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Retires on Thursday after Trying to Save Roe v. Wade

Stephen Breyer, a long-standing Supreme Court Justice, retired on Thursday, June 30th, 2022, only a few days short of his appointment anniversary. Democratic President Bill Clinton appointed Justice Breyer on August 3rd, 1994, meaning he retired a few days before celebrating 28 years on the Supreme Court bench.

Read full story
7 comments

R Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years for Sex Trafficking

At the sentencing hearing, R Kelly, a famous singer and songwriter, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on June 29, 2022. The US District Judge Ann Donnelly was the one who delivered the verdict citing the singer used his position to abuse victims for decades.

Read full story

Johnny Depp Won't Be Returning to "Pirates of the Caribbean"

Since Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard has ended, some have been speculating about the actor's return to the movie projects he participated in. One of them is the "Pirates of the Caribbean," and Disney allegedly offered him $301 million to play Jack Sparrow again.

Read full story
20 comments

How Did the World React to US' Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade?

The Supreme Court judges are in the hot seat for reversing a 50-year-old decision granting women access to abortion, Roe v. Wade, which came into effect in 1973. And the world has had mixed reactions to this... Just kidding! Almost unanimously, other progressive countries were shocked and appalled by this ruling.

Read full story
Ohio State

Certain States Already Banned Abortions - Hours after Supreme Court Overturned Roe v. Wade

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark!... Except we're talking about the USA and not Denmark, and what's rotten is the Supreme Court's decision to end women's rights to abortions that have been granted by the iron-clad Roe v. Wave court ruling in 1973. Well, it turns out it wasn't iron-clad after all. Once the supreme court judges announced their decision on Friday, multiple states moved to ban abortions only hours after the ruling came into effect. Here are those states.

Read full story
4 comments

States with High and Low LGBTQ+ Equality Score in America

June is Pride Month, and while we should be talking about LGBTQ+ rights any time during the year, it's crucial to recognize the importance of pride events across the United States and worldwide.

Read full story
161 comments
New York City, NY

Where is the Largest LGBTQ+ Parade in the Country?

June is the Pride Month, and it's been this way since 2000, thanks to former president Bill Clinton. Thousands and even millions of people worldwide celebrate love and the rights of sex minorities being recognized and respected.

Read full story

What is the "Gayest" City in the United States?

We celebrate June as Pride Month because we are proud of all the people regardless of their sexual orientation. We also celebrate the freedom of love and the ability to love anyone we want. Pride is a big deal.

Read full story
73 comments

Why Do We Call June "The Pride Month"?

We all know that June is Pride Month in the United States and many other countries like Canada. But have you ever wondered why it is this way? Who selected this theme for June, and why do we call June the Pride Month and not something else?

Read full story

How Many Americans are Gay?

June is the Prime Month, and it became that back in 2000. On June 2, 2000, President Bill Clinton issued a Presidential Proclamation that designated June the “Gay and Lesbian Pride Month.” We don't refer to it that way anymore since "Pride Month" sounds much better. But what's also important is this definition evolved since 2000: now we don't only recognize people who are gay and lesbian, but many others: bisexual, transgender, queer, two-spirited, and others. June is no longer a "gay month," but the time we take PRIDE in recognizing people's rights to their sexual orientation.

Read full story

What is Amber Heard's Net Worth?

Ever since Depp v. Heard trial concluded, many became curious about Johnny Depp's and Amber Heard's financial situation. The trial resulted in a net judgment of $8.35 million awarded to Depp, and Heard is now the one expected to pay him this amount. The actress made it clear her intention to appeal, though.

Read full story
1 comments

Amber Heard Cannot Pay Johnny Depp

If you're a fan of Johnny Depp or the Depp v. Heard drama series, a.k.a court battle, you probably know that the jury decided on a verdict earlier this month. Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million, which was reduced to $10.35 million. Amber Heard also won one of her claims, amounting to $2 million. Therefore, Depp was awarded a net $8.35 million judgement.

Read full story
11 comments

What is Johnny Depp's Net Worth?

Ever since Johnny Depp's and Amber Heard's trial started and concluded, many viewers have been wondering what the actors' financial situations are. How much were the legal fees? How much are both of them worth? Those and many other questions and discussions rose online.

Read full story

Johnny Depp Created a TikTok Account

Recently, the Depp v. Heard trial has been concluded, and the results are in. Some are ecstatic about them, while others are outraged. And yet, all that matters is Amber Heard now owes Johnny Depp $8.3 million or so, and the viewers are shocked.

Read full story
2 comments

Who is Johnny Depp's Lawyer, Camille Vasquez?

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has ended on June 1, 2022, and the viewers are now mesmerized by his lawyer. Camille Vasquez became an overnight celebrity once the live stream of the trial began, and she has many fans now.

Read full story
1 comments

Can Johnny Depp Sue Washington Post for Publishing Amber Heard's Article?

The Depp v. Heard trial ended the other day with Johnny Depp winning $10.35 million against his ex-wife and Amber Heard winning $2 million against Depp, making it an $8.35 million judgment against Amber.

Read full story

Johnny Depp's Court Judgement Was Reduced from $15 Million to $10.35 Million - Here's Why

Many Americans and others around the world have been glued to their screens watching the Depp v. Heard defamation trial that ended a few days ago. The verdict has been announced: Johnny Depp won $15 million from Amber Heard, and Amber won one of her claims worth $2 million.

Read full story

Amber Heard's $3.2 Million Legal Bill Might Be Covered by Insurance, and She May Not Have to Pay at All

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial has made a lot of noise in the media in recent weeks. The verdict was finally made on June 1, 2022: the jury awarded Johnny $15 million (which will be reduced to $10.35 million as per the state law), and Amber got $2 million. Therefore, even if we subtract the $2 million Amber won, she still owes a huge amount of money to her ex-husband.

Read full story
57 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy