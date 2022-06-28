Johnny Depp Won't Be Returning to "Pirates of the Caribbean"

KoolShooters via Pexels.com

Since Johnny Depp's trial against Amber Heard has ended, some have been speculating about the actor's return to the movie projects he participated in. One of them is the "Pirates of the Caribbean," and Disney allegedly offered him $301 million to play Jack Sparrow again.

But is it true? We all know rumors can spread like wildfire in Hollywood, and this one is no exception.

Johnny Depp's Rep Weighs In

According to Depp's representative, Johnny won't be coming back, and these theories were "made up." This makes sense as Depp stated he wouldn't work with Disney again during his trial. He also testified that he lost several movie opportunities because his ex-wife published an article about him. He didn't just lose the next "Pirates" film but the role of Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter's spin-off "Fantastic Beasts."

Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of "Pirates," also indicated Depp is not involved in the next movie.

There are Other Movies Though

Even if some Depp fans wanted to see him back to the Pirates franchise, it's not the end of the world that he won't be returning. After all, his experience with Disney was less than desirable.

Having that said, there are always other movie projects Johnny Depp can get involved in. For example, the actor is set to portray King Louis XV in the new movie scheduled to be filmed in Paris, in the Palace of Versailles.

I do not doubt that an actor like Johnny Depp will be no problem booking more movie gigs, especially since he just won a huge court battle and got his life back.