How Did the World React to US' Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade?

senivpetro via Freepik

The Supreme Court judges are in the hot seat for reversing a 50-year-old decision granting women access to abortion, Roe v. Wade, which came into effect in 1973. And the world has had mixed reactions to this... Just kidding! Almost unanimously, other progressive countries were shocked and appalled by this ruling.

Here's what the world leaders had to say.

United Kingdom

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the UK, called this decision "a big step backwards". He was clear about his views on the subject:

"I've always believed in a woman's right to choose and I stick to that view and that is why the UK has the laws that it does."

Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, said it was “one of the darkest days for women’s rights.”

France

Emmanuel Macron had even more to say about Supreme Court's verdict:

"Abortion is a fundamental right for all women. We must protect it. I would like to express my solidarity with all those women whose freedoms have today been compromised by the U.S. Supreme Court."

Germany

Germany's response was louder than others, although it was probably a coincidence that the country abolished a Nazi-era law preventing doctors from advertising abortion services and providing information to women seeking abortions.

While abortion is legal in Germany within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, doctors can be punished for offering information about abortion during a patient consultation. Access to this information is also limited online. If a German googles abortion, they would be unable to find information about where to get the procedure and educational materials about it. Some German women reported being taken to websites promising they would get depressed and unwell if they decided to go through with the abortion.

Poland

While I couldn't find Polish officials' reactions to these news, Poland has been getting a lot of grief after it imposed an almost complete ban on abortions in 2021.

The day after Supreme Court's decision, the Polish Parlament rejected the new bill allowing elective abortions for up to 12 weeks. And yet, getting abortions outside of the country isn't illegal, and nor is ordering abortion pills in some other countries.

Conclusion

The world is in a disarray as is if you ask me. Taking away one of the fundamental human rights and women's rights doesn't seem like a great idea.

World leaders didn't seem to be very pleased with Supreme Court's decision, and neither was the American's current president. But here's where we are today.