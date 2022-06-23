States with High and Low LGBTQ+ Equality Score in America

June is Pride Month, and while we should be talking about LGBTQ+ rights any time during the year, it's crucial to recognize the importance of pride events across the United States and worldwide.

There are many topics to discuss, equality being an important one. Have you ever researched LGBTQ+ equality in the US? Some states respect "gay rights" more than others, and there are several organizations tracking the progress America makes when it comes to the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Here is some insight into which states focus more on equality than others.

MAP: Movement Advancement Project

The Movement Advancement Project, MAP for short, is an organization that researched LGBTQ-related topics and presents the data to the public. They compiled the results of their research in an "Equality Map" divides by state.

They tracked 50 different LGBTQ-related laws and policies, and determined which states adhere to people's rights more than others. Each state got a score, and the higher the score, the more equal the state is.

According to their website, here are the policies and topics they took into consideration:

The major categories of laws covered by the policy tally include: Relationship & Parental Recognition, Nondiscrimination, Religious Exemptions, LGBTQ Youth, Health Care, Criminal Justice, and Identity Documents.  

Which States are More Equal than Others?

Only 15 states received a high "grade" for having LGBTQ-centered policies and laws. These states are: CA, WA, OR, NV, CO, MN, IL, NY, ME, VT, MA, RI, CT, NJ and HI.

There are also 5 states they were near the top but didn't make it as the "best" LGBTQ-friendly areas: NM, VA, DE, MD and NH.

Unfortunately, as you can see on the map, the rest of the states are in the "low policies" and "negative policies" categories.

Conclusion

I believe there has been a lot of progress regarding human rights in the United States. And yet, there is a lot to be done.

While it's amazing to live in a place where LGBTQ+ people enjoy equality, it's certainly upsetting to reside in the remaining ones. I don't think anyone should have to do more to feel safe and equal.

