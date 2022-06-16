What is the "Gayest" City in the United States?

New York Culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ejNO_0gCGDo6M00
@gpointstudio via Freepik

We celebrate June as Pride Month because we are proud of all the people regardless of their sexual orientation. We also celebrate the freedom of love and the ability to love anyone we want. Pride is a big deal.

But have you ever wondered which city is the "gayest"? While that term may sound harsh, all it refers to is what city in the United States happens to have more LGBTQ+ individuals compared to all the other areas.

Is it New York? Or Los Angeles? Or maybe New Orleans? The truth is, there are a ton of different research materials that are easily accessible online, so you can't be surprised that someone decided to calculate which city is the "gayest" one in America.

The Results

As per the study results, the "gayest" city in the country is San Fransisco, with 6.2% of the population identifying as members of LGBTQ+. I can't be surprised that the "gayest" city in the US is one of the most liberal states.

The second place went to Provincetown, Massachusetts. Palm Springs, California, took the third spot. Fort Lauderdale, Florida and NYC, New York were the fourth and fifth place accordingly.

What? Are you saying that New York is only the fifth place? Unbelievable! And yet, the city is still home to one of the world's best Pride parades in the world.

Conclusion

Does it matter which American city has more LGBTQ+ people than others? Not exactly. And yet, it was interesting to find out that San Fransisco is the leader in this regard. Maybe some individuals chose to move there for this exact reason.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pride Month# Gay# LGBT# June# San Fransisco

Comments / 10

Published by

Follow us to read more about NYC. New York culture, art, history, modern trends, hot spots, food and interesting facts.

N/A
2127 followers

More from New York Culture

New York City, NY

Where is the Largest LGBTQ+ Parade in the Country?

June is the Pride Month, and it's been this way since 2000, thanks to former president Bill Clinton. Thousands and even millions of people worldwide celebrate love and the rights of sex minorities being recognized and respected.

Read full story

Why Do We Call June "The Pride Month"?

We all know that June is Pride Month in the United States and many other countries like Canada. But have you ever wondered why it is this way? Who selected this theme for June, and why do we call June the Pride Month and not something else?

Read full story

How Many Americans are Gay?

June is the Prime Month, and it became that back in 2000. On June 2, 2000, President Bill Clinton issued a Presidential Proclamation that designated June the “Gay and Lesbian Pride Month.” We don't refer to it that way anymore since "Pride Month" sounds much better. But what's also important is this definition evolved since 2000: now we don't only recognize people who are gay and lesbian, but many others: bisexual, transgender, queer, two-spirited, and others. June is no longer a "gay month," but the time we take PRIDE in recognizing people's rights to their sexual orientation.

Read full story

What is Amber Heard's Net Worth?

Ever since Depp v. Heard trial concluded, many became curious about Johnny Depp's and Amber Heard's financial situation. The trial resulted in a net judgment of $8.35 million awarded to Depp, and Heard is now the one expected to pay him this amount. The actress made it clear her intention to appeal, though.

Read full story

Amber Heard Cannot Pay Johnny Depp

If you're a fan of Johnny Depp or the Depp v. Heard drama series, a.k.a court battle, you probably know that the jury decided on a verdict earlier this month. Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million, which was reduced to $10.35 million. Amber Heard also won one of her claims, amounting to $2 million. Therefore, Depp was awarded a net $8.35 million judgement.

Read full story
10 comments

What is Johnny Depp's Net Worth?

Ever since Johnny Depp's and Amber Heard's trial started and concluded, many viewers have been wondering what the actors' financial situations are. How much were the legal fees? How much are both of them worth? Those and many other questions and discussions rose online.

Read full story

Johnny Depp Created a TikTok Account

Recently, the Depp v. Heard trial has been concluded, and the results are in. Some are ecstatic about them, while others are outraged. And yet, all that matters is Amber Heard now owes Johnny Depp $8.3 million or so, and the viewers are shocked.

Read full story
2 comments

Who is Johnny Depp's Lawyer, Camille Vasquez?

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has ended on June 1, 2022, and the viewers are now mesmerized by his lawyer. Camille Vasquez became an overnight celebrity once the live stream of the trial began, and she has many fans now.

Read full story
1 comments

Can Johnny Depp Sue Washington Post for Publishing Amber Heard's Article?

The Depp v. Heard trial ended the other day with Johnny Depp winning $10.35 million against his ex-wife and Amber Heard winning $2 million against Depp, making it an $8.35 million judgment against Amber.

Read full story

Johnny Depp's Court Judgement Was Reduced from $15 Million to $10.35 Million - Here's Why

Many Americans and others around the world have been glued to their screens watching the Depp v. Heard defamation trial that ended a few days ago. The verdict has been announced: Johnny Depp won $15 million from Amber Heard, and Amber won one of her claims worth $2 million.

Read full story

Amber Heard's $3.2 Million Legal Bill Might Be Covered by Insurance, and She May Not Have to Pay at All

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial has made a lot of noise in the media in recent weeks. The verdict was finally made on June 1, 2022: the jury awarded Johnny $15 million (which will be reduced to $10.35 million as per the state law), and Amber got $2 million. Therefore, even if we subtract the $2 million Amber won, she still owes a huge amount of money to her ex-husband.

Read full story
55 comments

How Much are Johnny Depp's and Amber Heard's Legal Bills?

The Depp-Heard trial has mesmerized many Americans and others around the globe. It was finally concluded on June 1, 2022, and the verdict is in:. - Johnny Depp won $15 million, but the judge reduced it to $10.35 million due to the state judgment limit on punitive damages.

Read full story

Jury Awarded Johnny Depp with $15 Million, But He Won't Get That Money

freedomz via Freepik (licensed) The Depp v. Heard trial was finalized on June 1, 2022. Month-long court proceedings are finally over, and the jury has a verdict: they awarded Johnny Depp with $15 million and Amber Heard with $2 million.

Read full story
197 comments
New York City, NY

How Many NYC Police Officers are Women?

NYC's Police (in Numbers) Regardless of gender, there are a total of 34,957 police officers in NYC. That's almost 35 thousand, in a city of 8.8 million people. If we were to separate them by gender, 81% are male, while 19% are female (as of 2022). This breakdown may seem unfair, but you need to remember that more and more women are joining NYPD. In 2014, only 14% of officers were ladies.

Read full story
3 comments

The Woman Who Invented Wi-Fi

I have always said that the Internet is one of the humans' best inventions ever created. But have you ever wondered who we have to thank for such inventions? In particular, do you know who came up with the idea of Wi-Fi? It's one thing to have Internet, but it's a different one to get wireless access.

Read full story
16 comments

The Woman Who Invented Monopoly

Did you spend lots of time playing Monopoly when you were a kid? I did for sure. It has always been my favourite game, and I gladly spent half of a day playing with my friends and family. In hindsight, it was a hint that I should become a banker (spoiler alert: I did).

Read full story
1 comments

The Woman Who Invented the Windshield Wipers

Have you ever tried driving a car in the rain without using the windshield wipers? I did. It happened against my will last summer when the wipers on my car stopped working. If you haven't encountered such a tragedy before, trust me: it's not pleasant and quite scary. It's even more dangerous when you're driving on a freeway.

Read full story
45 comments

First Woman to Own a Business in the United States

The Women’s History Month rolled in a week ago! Do you like researching women's accomplishments in the United States and overseas? I certainly do. Today, I would like to tell you about the first-ever female business owner in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments

First Female Firefighter in the United States (Who Was Also Black)

March is Women’s History Month, and I'm eager to share interesting stories and details about famous and prominent women in the United States and around the world who contributed to society. One of my favourite topics is discussing the "firsts" - as in people who were pioneers in their fields of work, science, and so on.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy