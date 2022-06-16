freepik via freepik

We all know that June is Pride Month in the United States and many other countries like Canada. But have you ever wondered why it is this way? Who selected this theme for June, and why do we call June the Pride Month and not something else?

There is a very simple explanation: our presidents decided so.

From Clinton to Obama to Biden

It all started in the year 2000. On June 2, 2000, President Bill Clinton issued a Presidential Proclamation designating June as "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month." It may seem undiplomatic and inappropriate to call a month that way, but back then, we didn't worry about the name as much. Today, imagine referring to June like that - I bet bisexual, transgender and other-gendered people wouldn't be pleased.

President Barack Obama decided there was a better name for June. He changed the name to "National Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month," and he did so on June 1, 2009. That name sounded much better, didn't it?

A few weeks ago, President Joe Biden declared June "LGBTQ Pride Month." June 1, 2022, is the day it happened - notably, all presidents made the name change decision in the first few days of June, which makes total sense.

President Donald Trump didn't make any amendments or name changes related to Pride Month.

Conclusion

Every president had something to do with Pride Month - they all made little tweaks. That said, President Clinton was the one we should thank for designating June that way. If it wasn't for him, there's a chance we would have never celebrated Americans' human rights, sexual orientation rights in particular.