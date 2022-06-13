What is Johnny Depp's Net Worth?

LyraBelacqua-Sally via Pixabay

Ever since Johnny Depp's and Amber Heard's trial started and concluded, many viewers have been wondering what the actors' financial situations are. How much were the legal fees? How much are both of them worth? Those and many other questions and discussions rose online.

While it's difficult to pinpoint the exact net worth of any actor or public figure unless we see their tax returns and personal expenses, we can estimate how much that figure is. It's not like mega-stars share their financial details for everyone to see, but you know how the Internet is: people are curious. And thanks to certain data leaks and media talk, estimating one's net worth isn't hard.

Here is what Johnny Depp's net worth is estimated, according to online sources.

Is It $150 Million?

The largest website dedicated to celebrities' net worth is CelebrityNetWorth.com, which puts the current figure at $150 million. What I like about this website is that it gives us a breakdown of the actor's life, work and estimated earnings. While the average salary per movie is $20 million, the source claims that:

His annual salary in some years has been known to top $100 million, easily making him one of the highest-paid actors on the planet.

Not too shabby, right? Why is his net worth only $150 million if Johnny earned this much during his career? Well, the website mentions the lawsuit Johnny Depp filed in 2017 against his financial management firm, The Management Group, alleging mismanagement of funds. The firm, in response, shared that Mr. Depp's monthly spending would sometimes hit $2 million, which resulted in him spending a good amount of his earnings.

And yet, $150 million is an insane amount of money for regular people and still a huge figure for most Hollywood actors.

What Do Other Sources Say?

There are other websites which report similar net worth amounts:

- Clutchpoints.com also says Depp is worth $150 million.

- Filmysiyappa.com indicates it to be around $160 million.

And only Caknowledge.com puts his net worth at $210 million.

Conclusion

As mentioned above, since we don't have access to any of the celebrities' confidential financial records, we can only estimate or speculate how much money they have. But since the largest website dedicated to this topic estimates Johnny Depp's net worth at $150 million, I'm inclined to believe that.

By the end of the day, what's important is that Johnny technically won the trial against his ex-wife, with the jury awarding him $10.35 million. According to the actor, the jury "gave me my life back," and he's quite pleased with the trial's outcome.