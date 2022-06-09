Johnny Depp Created a TikTok Account

@mteerapat via Freepik

Recently, the Depp v. Heard trial has been concluded, and the results are in. Some are ecstatic about them, while others are outraged. And yet, all that matters is Amber Heard now owes Johnny Depp $8.3 million or so, and the viewers are shocked.

Amber's attorney made it clear that her client couldn't pay the damages.

But I digress. Shortly afterwards, Johnny did something no one expected the 58-year-old to do. Did he go on a worldwide cruise? No. Did he adopt a bunch of kids? No again. He did, however, create a TikTok account. Here it is; you're welcome to check it out: Johnny Depp's Tik Tok.

Johnny's Tik Tok

In a matter of a few days, Johhny's account gained 10 million followers, 7 million likes and 21 million views. Because, you know, some of us who view one's Tik Tok channel is too lazy to "like it"!

But in all seriousness, here's what Mr. Depp wrote in his very first Tik Tok video:

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD"

Did you see it? No? Well, you may want to consider checking it out. I am not promoting anything here! Having that said, a star of Johnny's calibre registering a Tik Tok creates a lot of buzz.

Conclusion

I'm not at liberty to speculate why Johnny decided to start a Tik Tok account. I'm also not sure what his final goal was. And yet, I feel that it was definitely connected to the recent trial being finalized.

Johnny is now free, so to speak. He can do whatever he wants. He may start a YouTube channel, an Instagram, or even a Land-on-a-Moon campaign! The actor opted in for a Tik Tok, though. If you ask me, it means a lot. And I'm genuinely happy for Mr. Depp, whose Tik Tok may go viral in the nearest future.