Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Who Won the Defamation Trial?

fabrikasimf via Freepik

I don't know how you spent your May, but I spent a good chunk of it watching the Depp v. Heard trial. After the verdict was announced, my main focus was just one question: who won? And how much did they win?

Let's look into the trial results and both sides' monetary awards.

What Was the Trial About?

This was a defamation trial filed by Johnny Depp for the amount of $50 million, and his ex-wife Amber Heard filed for a countersuit of $100 million.

The Results

The jury has made the following verdict:

- Johnny Depp was to receive $15 million, which was later reduced to $10.35 million as per Virginia's laws.

- Amber Heard is to get $2 million.

Therefore, both sides won. And yet, figure-wise, Johnny Depp is in the lead.

Let's Go Into Details

So, Johnny Depp received a $10.35 million reduced judgment while Amber got a $2 million judgment. Therefore, after the $2 million is subtracted, Amber would have to pay Johnny Depp a total of $8.35 million.

What if She Cannot Pay?

Amber's attorney indicated Heard could "absolutely not" pay this judgment. Speculations of a potential bankruptcy arose ever since the verdict got announced.

It's important to note that Heard will be filing an appeal.

Conclusion

So, what happens once Amber files an appeal? There's a chance the court judgment gets reduced. Or maybe not. It's hard to tell what happens.

What we can tell so far is that a 6-weeks trial has ended. And yet, it still continues, and we will get more details in the future.