Johnny Depp's Court Judgement Was Reduced from $15 Million to $10.35 Million - Here's Why

Many Americans and others around the world have been glued to their screens watching the Depp v. Heard defamation trial that ended a few days ago. The verdict has been announced: Johnny Depp won $15 million from Amber Heard, and Amber won one of her claims worth $2 million.

When you hear those figures, you think:

Oh! Johnny will get $15 million minus the two Amber won. So, Depp will get $13 million!

Right? Not exactly. Johnny Depp's court judgement has been reduced, and here's why that happened.

The State Laws

Every state has their own set of legal laws and precedents. The Depp v. Heard trial was held in Virginia, limiting the amount of money one may win in punitive damages.

Johnny Depp won $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which adds up to $15 million. However, the judge informed the court that the maximum punitive damages in the state of Virginia are $350,000. Therefore, Johnny's $5 million went down to only $350k. If we add the $10 million in compensatory damages, the new figure is $10,350,000 instead of $15,000,000.

Is It Good Enough?

Ten million is still a huge amount of money - at least it is for most people. Amber Heard is reportedly planning to appeal the jury's verdict, which means this trial may not be over yet.

According to Forbes, Heard's lawyer indicated the actress cannot pay $10 million to Johnny Depp. This situation may get resolved in different ways, including bankruptcy, but it's currently unclear which route Amber Heard would take and what will happen. I suppose we'll have to wait and see what the appeal brings.