New York City, NY

How Much Does a School Teacher Need to Earn to Live in New York? And what lifestyle can they afford?

New York Culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057HKl_0drUqT1c00
vaksmanv via Freepik

I recently wrote about the lifestyle Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City” would realistically be able to afford on a columnist salary, and one of the commentators had a request: they asked to review the lifestyle of a single public school teacher living in NYC.

I cannot even comprehend how most New Yorkers afford to live within the city borders, especially in the Manhattan area. According to Zumper, the average rent in NYC for a 1-bedroom apartment is currently $3,215. It’s an excessive amount of money, and I cannot fathom how a teacher would be able to afford anything in that place. But let’s see if a public school employee would have a shot — after all, there are public schools in NYC, and their staff somehow pays their bills.

We’ll call our hypothetical teacher Berry; he’s in his mid-20s or pushing 30. He’s single and works full-time at a public school in one of the boroughs of NYC.

How Much Does an NYC Teacher Earn?

We need to establish Berry’s earning power. New York’s public school resource indicates the following:

Salaries are based on prior experience as well as academic coursework and degrees earned. For 2019–20, starting salaries for teachers range from $57,845 (bachelor’s degree, no prior teaching experience) to $87,510 (master’s degree, eight years teaching experience, plus additional coursework). New teachers with a master’s degree but no prior teaching experience will earn $65,026.

Our Berry is a new teacher and doesn’t have much experience under his belt, but we shouldn’t give him a Master’s degree — those are expensive and would translate into a large number of student loans. So, let’s be conservative and say that Berry has no Master’s but a few years’ worth of experience and earns $65,000 per year. That’s $57k indexed for inflation a few years in a row, right? I think a $65k salary is a fair assumption.

By using the pay stub calculator, we get a semi-monthly take-home pay of $1,892 or a monthly post-tax amount of $3,784:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yazqV_0drUqT1c00
Screenshot via SmartAssets.com

This is what Berry is working with every month, and let’s assume he spends his Christmas bonus on unnecessary purchases and Christmas gifts for family and friends.

Now, let’s move on to the juicy part: expenses.

What Are the Expenses?

I highlighted each category separately, with all the small expenses being grouped together under “Miscellaneous.”

Rent (the Biggest One)

We need to be real here: there’s no way our public school teacher can afford the “average” rent of $3,215. Berry would have to look for a good deal on housing or live with a roommate.

Berry won’t be living in SoHo, Tribecca, or anywhere in Manhattan unless he’s okay having 7 roommates, one of which would probably share the room with him. Therefore, we’re kicking Berrie out of the “cool kid’s club” and moving him to Brooklyn, Queens, or possibly even Staten Island. However, we won’t let him live as far as the Bronx or New Jersey — after all, NJ is a different state.

There are hidden gems in NYC when it comes to rental prices. This article points out at top 10 most affordable neighbourhoods in the city. Berry can easily reside in Sunnyside, Queens, where the average rent for a studio is $1,600. It’s almost half of his take-home pay, but sadly, that’s how much our teacher has to spend. Otherwise, he may not be able to afford to live and work in NYC. Not to mention, this cost is a steal.

Sunnyside is also near Manhattan, and Google Maps claim it only takes 26 minutes via transit to get to the Empire State Building. The furthest Manhattan point is only 45 minutes away.

Rent: $1,600.

Money left: $3,784 — $1,600 = $2,184.

Health Insurance

According to NY’s government’s website mentioned above, teachers get benefits. Suppose Berry is very lucky: he’s almost fully covered and doesn’t get sick often. We’ll allocate $100 per month towards health insurance for rare sickness episodes and maybe some vitamins here and there.

Groceries

HelloLanding.com estimates an average grocery bill to be $471.34 per person. Berry may not be the math teacher, but he would have to do some math daily and budget a little bit. We would need him to go to cheap grocery stores. I often go to Chinese stores as their prices are almost always the lowest ones in my area. We’ll give Berry $400 for groceries.

Going Out and Having Fun

Sadly, our teacher wouldn’t be able to go out too much as he’s not a high-earner. Berry will be mostly buying groceries and cooking at home. However, we’ll give him a $25 weekly lunch & coffee budget and a $25 weekly entertainment budget. Overall, Berry enjoys life while spending $200 per month on happy things like tacos, macchiatos and movie tickets.

Personal Hygiene

We made our character a man, so he wouldn’t have to fork out a ton of money on hygiene items, pads and tampons with a pink tax attached to them, or make-up. We’ll assume Berry enjoys a pedicure once in a while and takes care of his skin, and skincare isn’t cheap.

Between an occasional pedicure, moisturizer, cleanser, shampoos, toilet paper and others, I’m giving Berry $150 per month to spend on toiletries.

Money left so far: $1,334.

Transportation

Good news! Teachers get their metro pass covered per the same schools’ website above.

Other Miscellaneous Expenses

We won’t allow Berry to have a car and waste money on car payments, insurance, gas, etc. After all, he cannot afford it. Also, NYC has an excellent transit system.

I will, however, add an additional $300 a month on “extra” expenses, which may arise once in a while. Berry would need to buy some clothes a few times a year, and maybe his microwave breaks down, or he has a buy a new laptop. That’s a yearly budget of $3,600 for those, which I believe is reasonable.

So, the after-living expenses money left is $1,034.

That’s a lot of money! Our teacher can save it for a down payment and then invest in a property! It’s amazing, eh? Wait… I think we forgot about a necessary expense which would make that money disappear. I’m talking about:

Crippling Student Loans

Unless Berry has well-off parents who paid for his studies, he owes student loans. Business Insider reports that 42% of teachers carry student loans, with an average loan amount being $56,500.

Berry is a pretty typical guy, so we are to assume he has student loans. But there’s one more caveat. New York is known for its diversity. We cannot let our character be Caucasian. This is a perfect time for me to remind my readers about the racial disparity and segregation in many cities and countries worldwide. Also, according to the National Education Association, black educators carry on average much more student loans compared to their white colleagues due to less generational wealth and other factors. NEA averages the student loan amount to be around $68,000 for a teacher of colour. Therefore, we’ll assume our Berry is black, and he owes $68k worth of student loans.

All of a sudden, that extra $1k a month is gone. All the extra money Berry earns will now go towards student loans. Surely, there are student loan forgiveness programs for teachers, but Berry would have to work for school for many years. I tried calculating how much would be a monthly payment for the “Pay As You Earn” program (PAYE), which allows making smaller debt repayments, but sadly, Berry earns too much to qualify for that.

I used a repayment calculator to calculate how much are repayments for a $68,000 loan on a 10-year plan and with a 4% interest. Here’s what the results are:

Screenshot via SmartAssets.com

Yep, $688 a month is what Berry will end up paying. Therefore, almost $700 will go towards student loans, and he’ll get to save $300 for emergencies.

Conclusion

So, how much does a public school teacher earns while living in NYC? The answer is: very little. And his lifestyle would be really modest. A hypothetical Berry wouldn’t live in poverty, but he’ll be entering a rat race, possibly working long hours and barely making ends meet due to massive student loans.

The saddest part is that Berry may not have a family of his own until his mid-30s. He would have to either work two jobs or have a few side hustles on top of his day job to pay off his debt faster and then start investing. Under normal circumstances, Berry would be broke — with negative net worth — under he’s around 35 years old.

Berries of this world are the people who educate our children. I believe they deserve a better quality of life.

*This article was originally published on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New York# Money# Finance# Budget# Cities

Comments / 0

Published by

Follow us to read more about NYC. New York culture, art, history, modern trends, hot spots, food and interesting facts.

N/A
345 followers

More from New York Culture

New York City, NY

How Many People Abandoned NYC Because of COVID?

The coronavirus pandemic affected many of us. Our health, the way of living, careers, financial situation - you name it. Life has changed in many aspects. I heard a lot of noise at the beginning of 2020 that people are fleeing from large cities due to being able to work remotely. If you reside in an ultra-expensive town, there is very little need to stay there unless you absolutely love it or have a good reason to stay, such as family and close friends. My goal is to leave my megacity in the next 12 months.

Read full story
9 comments
Tulsa, OK

"Tulsa Remote" Program Pays Americans $10,000 to Move to Tulsa, Oklahoma

Disclaimer: This article isn't sponsored or affiliated with "Tulsa Remote" or any other organization. The content is for educational purposes only. Have you ever considered moving to a different city, especially somewhere with a nice community and excellent weather? It's currently -13 degrees Celsius (or 8 degrees Fahrenheit) where I am, so I would surely prefer a city with a much better climate. It turns out, there are cities in the United States which would pay you to relocate as a remote worker or a self-employed individual! And Tulsa, Oklahoma, is one of them.

Read full story
4 comments

Wendy's Roasted People on Twitter on the National Roast Day

Disclaimer: this is not an ad, and we're not affiliated or sponsored by Wendy's. Do you like Wendy's food? Everyone has different opinions on it. But one thing you cannot argue about is Wendy's has an amazing Twitter following. It's known for witty replies and probably being the funniest fast food profile online. You may not like their chicken, but you surely love their Twitter posts (even if you don't want to admit it).

Read full story
3 comments

Joe Exotic Set Up a $500,000 GoFundMe Campaign to Help Him Pay Legal Fees

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational purposes only. I don't encourage you to donate anything to GoFundMe or any particular individual. If you watched Netflix's documentary "Tiger King," which premiered in May 2020, you know about the drama that conspired between the zoo owner Joe Exotic and animal rights advocate Carol Baskin. If you ask me, the main idea of the series was to show that owning wild animals should be strictly prohibited in the United States and the entire world, but that's just me. Whether you are an animal lover or not, making money off innocent animals living in captivity and taking away their newborn cubs to profit doesn't sound like ethical practice.

Read full story
19 comments
New York City, NY

What are the Poorest Neighborhoods in New York City?

We recently reviewed the most dangerous areas in New York City, highlighting the top 5. But have you ever thought of the most income-insecure area in NYC?. We all know areas like Tribeca, Soho, Upper East Side, and others when it comes to wealth. They are portrayed in countless movies and TV shows, including the famous "Sex and the City" series. However, we don't always stop to think about low-income individuals' lives.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

Who is the Richest Person in New York?

Have you ever wondered who the number one rich person in your city is? What about your country? And how about the entire world?. But what if you live in the wonderful city of New York and the curiosity is killing you, and you want to know who's the richest person in your city? Who has the money to buy the Empire State Building? Probably figuratively speaking, as the building isn't exactly for sale. All jokes aside: who's the richest NYC resident?

Read full story
1 comments

And Just Like That, Episode 1: Good and Bad Moments in the New “Sex and The City”

2021 decided to gift us many things, including the continuation of the popular TV show “Sex and the City.” The new show “And Just Like That” premiered in December 2021, and the viewers have mixed feelings about it. HBO, which filmed the show, reported it to be the 11th most popular show regarding network viewership in early December.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Crime in New York: How Does NYC Compare to Other Cities?

New York City used to be a scary place to reside in, especially in the 70s and 80s. This drastically changed over the years, and NYC is quite a safe place to live now. But how does the city compare to other cities around the world?

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Scary NYC Crime Statistics from the 80s vs Crime Rates Today

Is New York City a dangerous place to live in? If you asked an average Joe back in the 70s or the 80s, the answer would have been "yes" and "h*ll yes." Unfortunately, the city suffered high crime rates in the past and was even dubbed a "Fear City" back then. The beloved NYC subway, which is used by most of us, starting from minimum-wage employees and ending with hot-shot Wall Street investment bankers, was a scary place - people went as far as suggesting to avoid it 40 years ago.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Most Dangerous Areas in New York City

Do you like the Big Apple? I'm sure you do. Many people love New York, and some of us are fortunate enough to live there. But do you know which areas of the city are safe and what are the ones you should avoid? Let's review the most dangerous neighbourhoods in NYC according to statistics.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Starbucks Opened Its First Cashier-Less Location in NYC

Have you ever felt envious of people living in cities where Amazon has its Amazon Go technology? I have. I wish I could just walk into Amazon's store, grab what I want and leave without getting out my wallet or swiping my card. It's fast and convenient, not to mention an interesting experience!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

This NYC Charity Has Been Fighting Poverty for 150 Years (Since 1870s)

Many people struggle with financial insecurity, and New York City isn't an exception. According to TalkPoverty.org, 13% of New Yorkers live below the poverty line in 2020, and 17% of those are children. The statistics for 2021 are yet to come out, and the pandemic may have affected the numbers.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Two Girls Supposedly Bought Banksy's Art for $60 at NYC Subway

Two ladies, @worldofpau and @colalex, posted videos on TikTok sharing they paid $60 for art presented as Banksy's at a New York subway earlier this month. Banksy, a famous street artist mostly known for his graffiti art and unique stunts such as shredding a painting during an art auction, lives an anonymous life, and no one knows who he is. His art is sold for millions of dollars, with 16.8 million GBP (or 22.4 million USD) being the highest amount paid so far.

Read full story
Idaho State

Someone Returned a Book 111 Years Late to a Library in Idaho

Boise Public Library, a library in the city of Boise of Idaho, recently reported that one of their members returned a book a little more than late - 111 years late, to be exact. "New Chronicles of Rebecca," a novel was written by Kate Douglas Wiggin, was originally checked out from the library back in 1910 and hasn't been since then - until November 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber are Giving Us Three New Timbits by November 29th

If you live in the Nothern part of the United States, you may know Tim Hortons very well: it's a Canadian coffee chain that expanded to the USA in 1985. Tim Hortons - or, as we call it in Canada, Tim's - serves various coffees, donuts, muffins, sandwiches and other products. But one item that is very popular is timbit. You guys call those "donut holes", but in Canada, they are timbits: small round pieces of dough with different flavours, just like donuts. And if you ask me, Tim Hortons is a religion in Canada, and Timbits are a gift from God.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

You Can Drink Beer with Sea Lions at the Bronx Zoo

New York City is home to more than one zoo, with the Central Park Zoo being a popular one. If you ask me, the Madagascar movie is to blame for this, but hey, I'm sure there are other reasons people visit that place! After all, we all love animals.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York's Annual Cannoli Eating Contest

Have you ever attended an eating contest? What about a cannoli eating contest in New York City, known for the variety of different foods and best cuisines in the world? Yes, such a contest exists, and it happens every year in NYC. You can't be surprised considering how delicious cannolis are and the number of Italians in Big Apple. After all, people love food, and they can't live without desserts!

Read full story

What Starbucks Drinks are Popular in US Cities?

Starbucks is a worldwide known coffee brand that is adored in the United States and cherished around the globe. There are over 15,000 Starbucks locations in the USA, and it has a substantial presence in many other countries, such as China and Canada.

Read full story

Which State Leads with Starbucks Locations?

Starbucks is a popular coffee place for many Americans. Not only it's famous in the United States, but in other countries too. I reside in Canada, and I love to visit Starbucks once in a while. Some people have doubts about spending $5 on coffee, but I don't mind doing it once in a while - after all, Starbucks is known for huge cup sizes, delicious beverages, and their Christmas drink selection is remarkable.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy