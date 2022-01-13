Wendy's Roasted People on Twitter on the National Roast Day

New York Culture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PM1sV_0dkHdfuz00
Wendy's profile via Twitter

Disclaimer: this is not an ad, and we're not affiliated or sponsored by Wendy's.

Do you like Wendy's food? Everyone has different opinions on it. But one thing you cannot argue about is Wendy's has an amazing Twitter following. It's known for witty replies and probably being the funniest fast food profile online. You may not like their chicken, but you surely love their Twitter posts (even if you don't want to admit it).

On January 12th, Wendy's reminded everyone it was a #NationalRoastDay and offered Twitter users to tweet at them and ask to get roasted. Their post read:

"It’s #NationalRoastDay™ .Drop the “roast me” below Down pointing backhand index. Oh, and don’t forget to get free medium fries with purchase, in the app. Gotta do something with all this salt."

People started submitting entries, and while some may have seemed underwhelming, others were on point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvJ7e_0dkHdfuz00
Wendy's profile via Twitter

Many celebrities and famous organizations submitted requests to get roasted, as witnessed by the blue checkmarks near their names.

Some lesser-known and regular people got replies as well:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WexMz_0dkHdfuz00
Wendy's profile via Twitter

I don't know if Wendy's has beef with beverage companies, but I got that impression:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gszCQ_0dkHdfuz00
Wendy's profile via Twitter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pyl3Q_0dkHdfuz00
Wendy's profile via Twitter

All and all, some roasts were pretty harmless and funny:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gNCK_0dkHdfuz00
Wendy's profile via Twitter

And then others were pretty mean and kind of savage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrati_0dkHdfuz00
Wendy's profile via Twitter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gZnl_0dkHdfuz00
Wendy's profile via Twitter

My favourite one was the restaurant attacking Ross Caruso's hair:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYN7v_0dkHdfuz00
Wendy's profile via Twitter

All and all, it was fun to read what the fast-food giant had to reply to others. I hope they don't get in trouble as their replies are sometimes too harsh, even on a regular day. But there is the reason Wendy's has 3.8 million followers - because those people follow them for juicy replies like today.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Twitter# Humor# Fast Food# Food# Wendys

Comments / 3

Published by

Follow us to read more about NYC. New York culture, art, history, modern trends, hot spots, food and interesting facts.

New York State
305 followers

More from New York Culture

Tulsa, OK

"Tulsa Remote" Program Pays Americans $10,000 to Move to Tulsa, Oklahoma

Disclaimer: This article isn't sponsored or affiliated with "Tulsa Remote" or any other organization. The content is for educational purposes only. Have you ever considered moving to a different city, especially somewhere with a nice community and excellent weather? It's currently -13 degrees Celsius (or 8 degrees Fahrenheit) where I am, so I would surely prefer a city with a much better climate. It turns out, there are cities in the United States which would pay you to relocate as a remote worker or a self-employed individual! And Tulsa, Oklahoma, is one of them.

Read full story
1 comments

Joe Exotic Set Up a $500,000 GoFundMe Campaign to Help Him Pay Legal Fees

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational purposes only. I don't encourage you to donate anything to GoFundMe or any particular individual. If you watched Netflix's documentary "Tiger King," which premiered in May 2020, you know about the drama that conspired between the zoo owner Joe Exotic and animal rights advocate Carol Baskin. If you ask me, the main idea of the series was to show that owning wild animals should be strictly prohibited in the United States and the entire world, but that's just me. Whether you are an animal lover or not, making money off innocent animals living in captivity and taking away their newborn cubs to profit doesn't sound like ethical practice.

Read full story
19 comments
New York City, NY

What are the Poorest Neighborhoods in New York City?

We recently reviewed the most dangerous areas in New York City, highlighting the top 5. But have you ever thought of the most income-insecure area in NYC?. We all know areas like Tribeca, Soho, Upper East Side, and others when it comes to wealth. They are portrayed in countless movies and TV shows, including the famous "Sex and the City" series. However, we don't always stop to think about low-income individuals' lives.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

Who is the Richest Person in New York?

Have you ever wondered who the number one rich person in your city is? What about your country? And how about the entire world?. But what if you live in the wonderful city of New York and the curiosity is killing you, and you want to know who's the richest person in your city? Who has the money to buy the Empire State Building? Probably figuratively speaking, as the building isn't exactly for sale. All jokes aside: who's the richest NYC resident?

Read full story
1 comments

And Just Like That, Episode 1: Good and Bad Moments in the New “Sex and The City”

2021 decided to gift us many things, including the continuation of the popular TV show “Sex and the City.” The new show “And Just Like That” premiered in December 2021, and the viewers have mixed feelings about it. HBO, which filmed the show, reported it to be the 11th most popular show regarding network viewership in early December.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Crime in New York: How Does NYC Compare to Other Cities?

New York City used to be a scary place to reside in, especially in the 70s and 80s. This drastically changed over the years, and NYC is quite a safe place to live now. But how does the city compare to other cities around the world?

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Scary NYC Crime Statistics from the 80s vs Crime Rates Today

Is New York City a dangerous place to live in? If you asked an average Joe back in the 70s or the 80s, the answer would have been "yes" and "h*ll yes." Unfortunately, the city suffered high crime rates in the past and was even dubbed a "Fear City" back then. The beloved NYC subway, which is used by most of us, starting from minimum-wage employees and ending with hot-shot Wall Street investment bankers, was a scary place - people went as far as suggesting to avoid it 40 years ago.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Most Dangerous Areas in New York City

Do you like the Big Apple? I'm sure you do. Many people love New York, and some of us are fortunate enough to live there. But do you know which areas of the city are safe and what are the ones you should avoid? Let's review the most dangerous neighbourhoods in NYC according to statistics.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Starbucks Opened Its First Cashier-Less Location in NYC

Have you ever felt envious of people living in cities where Amazon has its Amazon Go technology? I have. I wish I could just walk into Amazon's store, grab what I want and leave without getting out my wallet or swiping my card. It's fast and convenient, not to mention an interesting experience!

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

This NYC Charity Has Been Fighting Poverty for 150 Years (Since 1870s)

Many people struggle with financial insecurity, and New York City isn't an exception. According to TalkPoverty.org, 13% of New Yorkers live below the poverty line in 2020, and 17% of those are children. The statistics for 2021 are yet to come out, and the pandemic may have affected the numbers.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Two Girls Supposedly Bought Banksy's Art for $60 at NYC Subway

Two ladies, @worldofpau and @colalex, posted videos on TikTok sharing they paid $60 for art presented as Banksy's at a New York subway earlier this month. Banksy, a famous street artist mostly known for his graffiti art and unique stunts such as shredding a painting during an art auction, lives an anonymous life, and no one knows who he is. His art is sold for millions of dollars, with 16.8 million GBP (or 22.4 million USD) being the highest amount paid so far.

Read full story
Idaho State

Someone Returned a Book 111 Years Late to a Library in Idaho

Boise Public Library, a library in the city of Boise of Idaho, recently reported that one of their members returned a book a little more than late - 111 years late, to be exact. "New Chronicles of Rebecca," a novel was written by Kate Douglas Wiggin, was originally checked out from the library back in 1910 and hasn't been since then - until November 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber are Giving Us Three New Timbits by November 29th

If you live in the Nothern part of the United States, you may know Tim Hortons very well: it's a Canadian coffee chain that expanded to the USA in 1985. Tim Hortons - or, as we call it in Canada, Tim's - serves various coffees, donuts, muffins, sandwiches and other products. But one item that is very popular is timbit. You guys call those "donut holes", but in Canada, they are timbits: small round pieces of dough with different flavours, just like donuts. And if you ask me, Tim Hortons is a religion in Canada, and Timbits are a gift from God.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

You Can Drink Beer with Sea Lions at the Bronx Zoo

New York City is home to more than one zoo, with the Central Park Zoo being a popular one. If you ask me, the Madagascar movie is to blame for this, but hey, I'm sure there are other reasons people visit that place! After all, we all love animals.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York's Annual Cannoli Eating Contest

Have you ever attended an eating contest? What about a cannoli eating contest in New York City, known for the variety of different foods and best cuisines in the world? Yes, such a contest exists, and it happens every year in NYC. You can't be surprised considering how delicious cannolis are and the number of Italians in Big Apple. After all, people love food, and they can't live without desserts!

Read full story

What Starbucks Drinks are Popular in US Cities?

Starbucks is a worldwide known coffee brand that is adored in the United States and cherished around the globe. There are over 15,000 Starbucks locations in the USA, and it has a substantial presence in many other countries, such as China and Canada.

Read full story

Which State Leads with Starbucks Locations?

Starbucks is a popular coffee place for many Americans. Not only it's famous in the United States, but in other countries too. I reside in Canada, and I love to visit Starbucks once in a while. Some people have doubts about spending $5 on coffee, but I don't mind doing it once in a while - after all, Starbucks is known for huge cup sizes, delicious beverages, and their Christmas drink selection is remarkable.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

Did the Dutch Really Buy Manhattan for $24?

You probably heard the story of how the island of Manhattan was bought for a merge amount of $24 back in the 17th century. It's scandalous, it's crazy, and it's hard to believe. Yet, it's the legend many have been perpetuating for centuries - without exaggeration. But is this really what happened?

Read full story
New York City, NY

A Secret Hidden Bar in New York City You Should Visit

Do you like visiting unique places and getting access to exclusive spots in mega-cities? We've got you covered! Next time you're in New York, or if you happen to live there and don't know about this secret spot - consider visiting "Please Don't Tell". It's a secret - or more like not-so-secret, since many know about it now - bar in East Village which you can access by calling an orange payphone in the phone booth near a hot dog store called Crif Dogs. Once you get inside the booth, dial 1 and you'll get connected to the reception which would allow you to book a table. You'll enter "Please Don't Tell" through the same booth, similar to how wizards entered the Ministry of Magic in Harry Potter movies.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy