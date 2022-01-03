And Just Like That, Episode 1: Good and Bad Moments in the New “Sex and The City”

2021 decided to gift us many things, including the continuation of the popular TV show “Sex and the City.” The new show “And Just Like That” premiered in December 2021, and the viewers have mixed feelings about it. HBO, which filmed the show, reported it to be the 11th most popular show regarding network viewership in early December.

I’m not a huge fan of the show — in fact, I’m not much of a fan at all. But I did appreciate certain moments in the old version of the show, such as seeing the beauty of New York, progressive views, Miranda’s independence, and Samantha’s openness about her sex life. Unfortunately, Samantha isn’t in the new series. But I still decided to give the revamped version a try.

Here’s my take on episode one of the series. Keep in mind this is my opinion, and you may disagree with me. Also, the article contains spoilers.

Five Bad Moments

The five things below left a bad taste in my mouth, and I wish they didn’t occur in the first episode or ever.

#1: Charlotte Being Insecure About Miranda’s Grey Hair

Really, Charlotte? Did you have to comment on Miranda’s grey hair as you were at the restaurant? Are you that insecure about someone your age opting in for natural hair instead of dying it and pretending to be younger? Miranda’s grey hair — more like GREAT hair — looked amazing in the new series. There was no need to comment on it.

I don’t know if the producers wanted to point out that women having natural hair is fine or that ladies being insecure is not. Either way, kudos to Miranda.

#2: Carrie Being Insecure About Ordering Fries

Do women really need to pretend they don’t eat comfort food? I never understood it even years ago, and since we’re in 2022, it boggles me even more. At the beginning of the series, Carrie had the following exchange with a friend:

Friend: — Who ordered French fries?
Carrie: — I’d have to know you a lot longer before I confessed that. (“AJLT, ep. 1, 6:31)

Huh? I don’t know if the show writers sincerely wanted to perpetuate the nonsense of feeling bad for ordering unhealthy food once in a while, but it certainly seemed that way. I know, I know; it’s a minor detail, but come on! “Sex and the City” is famous for its shallow, stereotype-based, insecure, sexist, and overall ridiculous portrait of women, and sometimes of men too. At the same time, they often challenge stereotypes and misconceptions. These small things still irritate me. It’s like women pretending they are princesses who don’t poop.

Instead of Carrie feeling insecure about ordering fries, she should have just said she loves it — and there’s nothing wrong with that. That moment seemed so ridiculous.

#3: Big Still Calling Carrie “Kid,” And Carrie Calling Him “Big”

Do you feel unsettled that Big still calls Carrie “kid”? In the tv show, they were around 30–40 when they met. It means they should be between 50 to 60 right now. I love pet names with all my heart! But is “kid” really appropriate?

Just saying. Men dating younger women always left me with a feeling of concern. When those men call their lovers “kid,” it doesn’t sound great.

Also, while I get that “Big” is the guy’s nickname, but I’ve always felt as if it was silly. Couldn’t they make a change in the new series and drop it?

#4: Miranda Drinking Before 11 A.M.

When Miranda walked into the pub at 10:45 am and tried ordering a glass of Chablis, I almost shouted:

“She’s my spirit animal!” — as I was drinking Martini at 8 pm watching the show.

But then I paused and went:

“Wait. Isn’t drinking before 11 am is a bit too early, especially before school?”

I mean, Miranda is a grown woman aged 55, she can certainly do whatever she pleases, and it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere. But this didn’t seem great.

Spoiler alert: later in the series, they address the issue of alcoholism, so this is probably their attempt to highlight and de-stigmatize it. But as you’re watching the first episode, it seems inappropriate.

#5: Heels. Lots of 6-Inch Heels

This is the moment that disappointed me the most. I understand that some women like high-heeled shoes, and there’s nothing wrong with it. But I was naively hoping that the show would move away from the stereotypical “hot New York women wearing colourful clothes and 6-inc heels everywhere they go despite those hurting their legs and ruining their bodies, in particular, their backs”.

The old series highlighted Carrie Bradshaw’s lavish lifestyle, which, according to my financial review and calculations, she could not have afforded. It also addressed her being in debt and constantly having financial issues due to her addiction to shoe shopping. I mean, buying $800 shoes each month isn’t necessary, and it’s a great example of how people are staying poor because they spend all their money on nonsense.

Did you have to put ladies in high shoes in almost every scene? Come on.

Five Good Moments

Now, onto the good moments! There were some, and they made me happy.

#1 Carrie Having a Dialogue about Sex and Gender

I’m extremely happy the screenwriters wrote in Carrie doing a podcast about sex and gender — especially gender. It’s an important topic nowadays, and the state of New York has some progressive views on the issue.

I’m extra happy they gave the podcaster role to Sara Ramirez, who is a vocal activist when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights, as well as a non-binary person. This was a moment of good judgment.

#2 Miranda and Her Professor Using Subway

I know that you, New Yorkers, are famous for having an excellent subway system despite its old and several issues. And I know many folks, including high-paying lawyers and rich investment bankers, have no problems using the subway. Some celebrities use it almost daily, with Keanu Reeves and Karlie Kloss as prime examples.

But it always makes my heart sing to see well-established individuals hoping onto a subway car. Showing Miranda, a renowned and wealthy attorney, and her university professor, who is also a successful person, using the subway and not seeing it as a “poor people’s transport” is inspiring. Also, considering that Carrie takes cabs everywhere, Miranda opting for the subway is great.

#3 Miranda Mentioning the Muslim Ban and Offering Legal Aid

It’s truly amazing when the producers allow addressing political, social, socio-economical, and ethical issues in movies and tv shows. When Miranda explained the reasoning behind going back to school at the age of 55, she said:

“I left corporate law recently after almost 30 years because I couldn’t be a part of the problem anymore. I was at home watching CNN when the Muslim ban was initiated, and I saw all those attorneys out in the airport offering assistance. And the next thing I knew, I was in a cab going to JFK to do something. Anything! Because, you know, my wearing a pussy hat wasn’t cutting it. — (“AJLT, ep. 1, 22:51)

It’s wonderful the tv show mentioned the horrors of the travel ban imposed by Donald Trump during his presidency. It affected New York City in a major way, and the show incorporating it into the script deserves recognition.

#4 Women Aged 50 and Over Talking About Sex

The show is always notorious for revolving around sexual topics and openly discussing sex. “Sex and the City” revolutionized the way we see sex in a way — it made it less of a taboo.

Additionally, seeing women in their 50s talking about sex, including the 55-year-old grey-haired Miranda, like it’s a casual topic that should be discussed without prejudice, is refreshing. After all, people of all ages stay intimate, and folks over 50 aren’t an exception.

You and your private parts aren’t dead after 50 — I suppose this is the message.

#5: Big Remembering Carrie’s Shoes from Their Wedding

Okay, how many of you remember what you were wearing 20 years ago? Do you remember the shoe you wore for your wedding? I don’t remember what I ate for breakfast yesterday, although I admit that the wedding shoes are probably more memorable.

Big remembering the shoes Carrie wore to their wedding was nice. It shows he pays attention and cares. Sadly, not every partner is that way. Men probably don’t pay as much attention to things like their wives’ shoes and other fashion-related items. Carries surely has an excellent partner who does more than the minimum.

Conclusion

I had a lot of issues with the original series, and I have many comments about the revamp as well. But while I’m glad to criticize, I also notice positive moments.

Addressing important political and societal issues is remarkable, and it made me very happy to see the screenwriters and producers incorporating those. I wish they also didn’t stick to the sexist, old-fashioned stereotypes.

I intend to highlight the good and the bad in future episodes as well. So far, I would give episode one 5 out of 10 overall.

*The article was originally published on Medium

