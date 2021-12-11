Most Dangerous Areas in New York City

vwalakte via Freepik

Do you like the Big Apple? I'm sure you do. Many people love New York, and some of us are fortunate enough to live there. But do you know which areas of the city are safe and what are the ones you should avoid? Let's review the most dangerous neighbourhoods in NYC according to statistics.

#1: Mott Haven (South Bronx)

Number of violent crimes: 2,039 per 100,000 people

This neighbourhood sees 2.53 times more crimes compared to New York's average.

#2: Hunts Point (South-East Bronx)

Number of violent crimes: 1,944 per 100,000 people

You are 2.36 times more likely to witness a crime here than in an average NYC area.

#3: East Harlem (East Manhattan)

Number of violent crimes: 1,616 per 100,000 people

There is a higher chance of becoming a victim of a crime by 180% (or 1.8 times).

#4: Chinatown (Manhattan)

Number of violent crimes: 1,563 per 100,000 people

This area is 1.7 times more dangerous compared to the city's average crime rate.

#5: Midtown (Manhattan)

Number of violent crimes: 1,403 per 100,000 people

The chances of being a crime victim or witness are 1.43 higher compared to the city's average.

Conclusion

It's probably not exactly fair to judge a neighbourhood by the crime rates, but statistics don't lie. It's a good idea to avoid high-crime rate areas and choose safer parts of New York City. Having that said, every neighbourhood has a story, and I'm sure the five areas mentioned above have a rich history and deserve some attention too.