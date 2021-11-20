New York's Annual Cannoli Eating Contest

aspsvz via Freepik

Have you ever attended an eating contest? What about a cannoli eating contest in New York City, known for the variety of different foods and best cuisines in the world? Yes, such a contest exists, and it happens every year in NYC. You can't be surprised considering how delicious cannolis are and the number of Italians in Big Apple. After all, people love food, and they can't live without desserts!

This contest is a part of the annual San Gennaro Feast, which takes place on Mulberry Street in Little Italy. Similar to many other cultural feats, San Gennaro takes part in September. For example, in 2021, it ran from September 16th to September 26th, and the main goal was to honour the 911 first responders. The contest is named after the Bishop of Benevento, San Gennaro, and was martyred in Italy in 305 A.D.

Canolli isn't the only scrumptious food the feast goers get to enjoy. Apart from a Canolli Eating Contest, you also have the option of signing up for the following events:

- Zeppole Eating Competition

- Pizza Eating Competition

- Meatballs Eating Competition

This is very Italian but also reflects New York's culture. NYC is known for its delightful pizza, and I feel like at least a half of the city has participated in a non-official pizza-eating contest without realizing it. Or, at the very least, they have spent a lot of time and energy preparing for such a competition - I know I have, and I'm not even a New Yorker!

September 2021 marks the 23rd Canolli eating contest since the inception of the feast. If you visit the gallery, you can find numerous festival photos, including those from the eating contests. You can also look up YouTube videos, but those mainly feature signing competitions which are also important for the event organizers and those who came to enjoy the Italian culture.