What Starbucks Drinks are Popular in US Cities?

Starbucks is a worldwide known coffee brand that is adored in the United States and cherished around the globe. There are over 15,000 Starbucks locations in the USA, and it has a substantial presence in many other countries, such as China and Canada.
But what is Americans' most popular Starbucks drink? Is it iced coffee? Is it vanilla bean frappuccino? Ranker conducted a study, and it has the answer to this question. They asked people in major US cities about their favorite Starbucks drink, and the results are in!
The Most Popular Starbucks' Drinks: Result
City: Boston, MA
Most popular drink: Iced coffee
City: Charlotte, NC
Most popular drink: Skinny latte
City: Chicago, IL
Most popular drink: Blonde Roast
City: Denver, CO
Most popular drink: Tea Latte
City: Los Angeles, CA
Most popular drink: Frappuccino
City: Memphis, TN
Most popular drink: White Chocolate Mocha
City: Minneapolis, MN
Most popular drink: Latte
City: New York, NY
Most popular drink: Pike Place Roast
City: Omaha, NE
Most popular drink: Mocha
City: Philadelphia, PA
Most popular drink: Blonde Roast
City: Phoenix, AZ
Most popular drink: Iced Caramel Macchiato
City: Portland, OR
Most popular drink: Eggnog Latte
City: San Antonio, TX
Most popular drink: Frappuccino
City: San Diego, CA
Most popular drink: Green Tea Frappuccino
City: San Francisco, CA
Most popular drink: Soy Latte
City: Seattle, WA
Most popular drink: Extra Shot of Espresso
City: Tampa, FL
Most popular drink: Iced Coffee
What About Other Cities?
The study only included the major American cities mentioned above; they didn't conduct questionnaires in smaller cities or towns. Without a doubt, people in many other places love their coffee and visit Starbucks as well.
Obviously, Starbucks isn't the only coffee shop in the United States, nor does it have a monopoly on the market. There are other popular coffee places Americans love and appreciate.
