Worth at Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Art Fair 2023

New River Fine Art's latest exhibition, "WORTH," at the Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary 2023 art fair is a fully curated collection.From the vibrant street art of Mr. Brainwash and Miss Bugs to the breathtakingly contemporary portrait paintings of Andrew Cotton and the hypnotic algebraic lexicon-ology of Gabriel Delgado, this exhibition is a testament to the boundless creativity and diversity of the contemporary art world. Estella Fransbergen's hauntingly beautiful sculptures, Rex Hausmann's dynamic mixed media pieces, and David Hayes' intricate metal sculptures add further depth and dimension to this already exceptional collection. The works of Jennifer JL Jones, Alex Katz, Marlene Rose, and Hunt Slonem also stands out for their exceptional technique and visionary perspectives. Each artist has a unique voice and perspective that breathes life into their work and speaks to the larger cultural moment.

Taken together, the artists of "WORTH" offer a masterclass in contemporary art. Their innovations are enthralling and timeless, and their art is boundless and captivating. This exhibition is not to be missed by anyone with an appreciation for art, beauty, and the transformative power of creativity.

Mr. Brainwash (b. 1966) Everyday Life, 2022 Silkscreen and mixed media on paper36 x 36 in detail Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Mr. Brainwash has mastered the intriguing craft of compelling visual art, creating an amalgamation of popular culture and psychodelia. Renowned for their vivid kaleidoscopic patterns, Miss Bugs utilizes resin, razorblades, drug paraphernalia and pop culture icons as part of their artistry; each composition exploring the human enthusiasm for consuming technology in modern life.

Andrew Cotton The Kaws, 2023 Mixed Media on Canvas60 x 48 x 2.50 in detail Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Andrew Cotton's innovative Pop Iconology breathes new life into classic art movements of the past, creating a captivating hybrid of both recognizable aesthetics and anatomically correct portraiture.

Gabriel Delgado Unconditional Love, 2023 Ink and Graphite on Strathmore watercolor paper 22 x 30 in detail Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Gabriel Delgado’s thought-provoking works of art are intended to both educate and facilitate an open dialogue on controversial topics by using Conceptual Mathematic and Algebraic Order of Operation equation drawings as the premise for his pieces. From the gleaming 24-ct gold glazes to three different types of bronze patinas – pearly white, traditional, and highly polished – Estella Fransbergen’s artworks manifest a unique energy that spans from graceful and opulent to naturalized and earthy.

Rex Hausmann In Search of the Color Yellow: Home, 2022 Mixed Media on Multi-Panel Canvases 87 x 36 x 3 in detail Photo by Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Rex Hausmann harnesses the knowledge from art historical cannons to establish his own Meta-modernism practice of artmaking with a peek into his life by capturing the mundanity of everyday in his complex visual narratives. American modern master David Hayes is renowned for his sumptuous and graceful sculptures abstracted from organic forms. Jennifer JL Jones' stunning mixed media paintings gracefully bring us into an exploration of beauty and energy, connecting us to both the corporeal world and intangible spirituality. The American artist, Alex Katz is renowned for his reductive aesthetic, stripping away extraneous elements so that only the essential visual components of his subjects remain. Central to Marlene Rose's practice is infusing sand cast glass pieces with life, incorporating relics of modern life into her sculptures – creating an enthralling synthesis of ancient and modern sensibilities. Hunt Slonem commands a wondrous realm inhabited by animals of vibrant splendor, from birds colliding in blasts of color to laborious outlines of bunnies, it all comes alive through his vivid strokes.

The artists in "WORTH" are extraordinary - their works of art stand out with a boldness and dynamism that never fails to astonish viewers. While each artist remains distinct with their own use of technique, concept, or narrative that supports and envelops their art, their works remain deeply relevant.

For more information on this exhibition by New River Fine Art, contact marketing@newriverfineart.com or by calling 954.524.2100.