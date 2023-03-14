West Palm Beach, FL

Worth at Palm Beach Modern and Contemporary Art Fair 2023

New River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + Contemporary

New River Fine Art's latest exhibition, "WORTH," at the Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary 2023 art fair is a fully curated collection.From the vibrant street art of Mr. Brainwash and Miss Bugs to the breathtakingly contemporary portrait paintings of Andrew Cotton and the hypnotic algebraic lexicon-ology of Gabriel Delgado, this exhibition is a testament to the boundless creativity and diversity of the contemporary art world. Estella Fransbergen's hauntingly beautiful sculptures, Rex Hausmann's dynamic mixed media pieces, and David Hayes' intricate metal sculptures add further depth and dimension to this already exceptional collection. The works of Jennifer JL Jones, Alex Katz, Marlene Rose, and Hunt Slonem also stands out for their exceptional technique and visionary perspectives. Each artist has a unique voice and perspective that breathes life into their work and speaks to the larger cultural moment.

Taken together, the artists of "WORTH" offer a masterclass in contemporary art. Their innovations are enthralling and timeless, and their art is boundless and captivating. This exhibition is not to be missed by anyone with an appreciation for art, beauty, and the transformative power of creativity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yNOl_0lHQukDh00
Mr. Brainwash (b. 1966) Everyday Life, 2022 Silkscreen and mixed media on paper36 x 36 in detailPhoto byCourtesy of New River Fine Art

Mr. Brainwash has mastered the intriguing craft of compelling visual art, creating an amalgamation of popular culture and psychodelia. Renowned for their vivid kaleidoscopic patterns, Miss Bugs utilizes resin, razorblades, drug paraphernalia and pop culture icons as part of their artistry; each composition exploring the human enthusiasm for consuming technology in modern life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kWKK_0lHQukDh00
Andrew Cotton The Kaws, 2023 Mixed Media on Canvas60 x 48 x 2.50 in detailPhoto byCourtesy of New River Fine Art

Andrew Cotton's innovative Pop Iconology breathes new life into classic art movements of the past, creating a captivating hybrid of both recognizable aesthetics and anatomically correct portraiture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TozhP_0lHQukDh00
Gabriel Delgado Unconditional Love, 2023 Ink and Graphite on Strathmore watercolor paper 22 x 30 in detailPhoto byCourtesy of New River Fine Art

Gabriel Delgado’s thought-provoking works of art are intended to both educate and facilitate an open dialogue on controversial topics by using Conceptual Mathematic and Algebraic Order of Operation equation drawings as the premise for his pieces. From the gleaming 24-ct gold glazes to three different types of bronze patinas – pearly white, traditional, and highly polished – Estella Fransbergen’s artworks manifest a unique energy that spans from graceful and opulent to naturalized and earthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9UyI_0lHQukDh00
Rex Hausmann In Search of the Color Yellow: Home, 2022 Mixed Media on Multi-Panel Canvases 87 x 36 x 3 in detailPhoto byCourtesy of New River Fine Art

Rex Hausmann harnesses the knowledge from art historical cannons to establish his own Meta-modernism practice of artmaking with a peek into his life by capturing the mundanity of everyday in his complex visual narratives. American modern master David Hayes is renowned for his sumptuous and graceful sculptures abstracted from organic forms. Jennifer JL Jones' stunning mixed media paintings gracefully bring us into an exploration of beauty and energy, connecting us to both the corporeal world and intangible spirituality. The American artist, Alex Katz is renowned for his reductive aesthetic, stripping away extraneous elements so that only the essential visual components of his subjects remain. Central to Marlene Rose's practice is infusing sand cast glass pieces with life, incorporating relics of modern life into her sculptures – creating an enthralling synthesis of ancient and modern sensibilities. Hunt Slonem commands a wondrous realm inhabited by animals of vibrant splendor, from birds colliding in blasts of color to laborious outlines of bunnies, it all comes alive through his vivid strokes.

The artists in "WORTH" are extraordinary - their works of art stand out with a boldness and dynamism that never fails to astonish viewers. While each artist remains distinct with their own use of technique, concept, or narrative that supports and envelops their art, their works remain deeply relevant.

For more information on this exhibition by New River Fine Art, contact marketing@newriverfineart.com or by calling 954.524.2100.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# David Hayes# New River Fine Art# Worth# Palm Beach Modern and Contempo# art fair

Comments / 0

Published by

Fine Art News and Reviews

Fort Lauderdale, FL
57 followers

More from New River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + Contemporary

Fort Lauderdale, FL

David Hayes -The Man of Steel

MAN OF STEEL: Selected Works from the Estate of David Hayes, an exhibition at Burgess Modern + Contemporary in Fort Lauderdale, FL., consisting of sculptures, original paintings, and drawings by American Modern Master, David Hayes opens March 31, 2023.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Purvis Young- Warrior Exhibition at Burgess Modern + Contemporary

Burgess Modern + Contemporary puts the spotlight on Purvis Young, a self-taught painter from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. In WARRIOR, Purvis used his art as a powerful expression of his life story and the experiences of his peers. Burgess Modern + Contemporary celebrates the works of this remarkable artist and honor him as an essential figure that shaped our understanding of Black Culture.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort Lauderdale

Drawing on seven decades of his renowned artistic career, Alex Katz – In Good Company, at New River Fine Art, on exhibit from Jan. 20, 2023 - Feb. 19, 2023, is an enlightening and captivating showcase of the artist’s boldly minimalist works that demonstrate his masterful combination of composition, color and form.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Alex Katz at New River Fine Art

Alex Katz – In Good Company, is an exhibition consisting of a selection of original paintings & drawings, fine art prints, and other artworks by the American Icon, Alex Katz, on exhibit at New River Fine Art from January 20, 2023 – February 19, 2023. This timely exhibition offers a fascinating glimpse into the evolution of Katz’s style and his signature minimalistic aesthetic, while reflecting the artist’s continued experimentation with form and color with images that range from the 1970’s to today. The result is a curated exhibition that is timeless yet continuously feels fresh and refined.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Frozen with Desire 6,200 Diamond Sculpture to Exhibit at Art Miami Miami, FL

Frozen with Desire, By Brendan MurphyCourtesy of Burgess Modern + Contemporary. Artist Brendan Murphy knows desire and he’s heating things up this year at Art Miami. For centuries, humanity has gazed at the stars and dreamed of discovery. The continual exploration of space has been a symbol of an unharnessed spirit and unabashed desire, pushing us to achieve feats that once seemed impossible – reaching to infinity and beyond.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art Miami

A Captivating Sculpture with 6,200 Shimmering Diamonds. For centuries, humanity has gazed at the stars and dreamed of discovery. The continual exploration of space has been a symbol of an unharnessed spirit, pushing us to achieve feats that once seemed impossible – reaching to infinity and beyond.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess Contemporary

The notion of the "Now" is a central interest of many philosophical theories. The questions of what it means to be "in the present moment" and whether the present moment is actually a well-defined concept have been debated for centuries. Recently, Neuroscientists have found that, contrary to popular belief, the brain does not process information in a linear fashion. Instead, information is constantly being shuffled around and reordered in order to create a coherent and current picture of the world- The NOW.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine Art

On Thursday November 3, 2022, Dyadic | Rex Hausmann & Gabriel Delgado opens at New River Fine Art from 6 pm - 9 pm. Curated into two solo one-man exhibitions, Dyadic exhibits two artists with completely different narratives and visual aesthetics. Hausmann, is seen as a pop artist with an autobiographical narrative accompanied by bold and bright colors, which seems to completely contrast the black and white artwork of Delgado's mathematical equations. However, both have micro and macro relations in their work.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel Delgado

New River is proud to announce a one-night-only Meet & Greet event: “Dyadic” - Rex Hausmann and Gabriel Delgado, November 3, 2022, from 6 – 9 pm. Rex Hausmann, a Texas-based artist, often draws on famous writings and other Art Historical Cannons to help define his own current Metamodernism Practice of Contemporary Art. Hausmann’s unique and self-formulated genre of artmaking features an amalgamation of friends, family, and happily harnessed mundanity of everyday life into the artist’s complex visual narratives that are gaining national recognition. His autobiographically driven contemporary landscapes, painterly avatars, and eccentrically specific recorded moments of time come alive in bold, bright and neon colors; artworks giving voice and credence to 400-year-old trees, dusty pick-up trucks, celebratory congregations, and a ‘beautiful mind’ mapping of linking people, places, and things through intrinsic artistic alchemy.

Read full story
1 comments

Hunting the Landscape and the Search for Truth In Painting

In 1904, the painter and writer, Emile Bernard visited the Modern Master, Paul Cezanne, in Aix, located in the South of France. In their ensuing correspondences, Cezanne expounded the priorities of his impressionistic painterly practice. Bernard’s interpretations of Cezanne’s work and ideas were even more influential in the turn-of the-century art circles for appearing to carry the authority of a confidant and trusted colleague.

Read full story
New York City, NY

100% Cotton at New River Fine Art

100% Cotton, a solo exhibition opening September 15th, 2022, at New River Fine Art is a sincere credence to the art of Andrew Cotton. His first solo exhibition with the gallery highlights the split-portrait portrayals that have gained the artist international recognition but also features a broader selection of new text-based works, abstract paintings, collaged surfboards, vintage Americana, and more.

Read full story
New York City, NY

One Hundred Percent Artist

100% Cotton, a solo exhibition opening September 15th, 2022, at New River Fine Art is a sincere credence to the art of Andrew Cotton. His first solo exhibition with the gallery highlights the split-portrait portrayals that have gained the artist international recognition but also features a broader selection of new text-based works, abstract paintings, collaged surfboards, vintage Americana, gorgeous pinups, Hollywood icons, and coastal beach scenes.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

New Artist at New River Fine Art

New River Fine Art is pleased to announce the representation of Conceptual Artist, Gabriel Delgado. Delgado acts as teacher and researcher while presenting facts about human psychology, issues, events, circumstances, and cause & effects relations to an audience who can then formulate their own understanding of the various topics. His signature PEMDAS driven, and conceptually solvable Order of Operations mathematical equations bring to light the elegance of numerical and text-driven logic via an expressive scientific chalkboard aesthetic. Delgado uses a variety of techniques and applications to create works of art that not only educate but create visual avenues for debate and community discussion. His themed artworks often deal with Decentralized Finance, Science, Economy, Social Reform, and other relevant topics that dive deep into the human psyche to investigate pivotal responses of these current topics.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Rex Hausmann at Burgess Modern + Contemporary

Burgess Modern + Contemporary is pleased to announce the representation of Rex Hausmann. The artist’s work has been exhibited at the 53rd Venice Biennale, The Smithsonian Institute, The McNay Museum, The Spencer Museum of Art, The Sheen Center NYC, The Institute of Texan Cultures and The Lawrence Art Center, among many others.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Gabriel Delgado Appointed to Director of Operations

Gabriel DelgadoCourtesy of New River Fine Art | Courtesy of Burgess Modern + Contemporary. It is with great excitement that we announce that Gabriel Delgado will be joining the Burgess Modern + Contemporary & New River Fine Art family as their newest Director of Operations.

Read full story
1 comments
Hampton, FL

Burgess Modern + Contemporary at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair

At Hampton Fine Art Fair 2022, Burgess Modern + Contemporary presents a curatorial exhibition titled: Constructs which includes artwork by Miss Bugs, Gabriel Delgado, Rex Hausmann, David Hayes, Damien Hirst, Joan Miro, Jedd Novatt, Pablo Picasso, David Salle, Frank Stella, Mickalene Thomas, Gustavo Torres, and Tom Wesselmann.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

New River Fine Art at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair

New River Fine Art proudly presents a curated exhibition titled: Now is Now at Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2022, opening July 14, 2022; showcasing artwork from Mr. Brainwash, Miss Bugs, Andrew Cotton, Pietro & Riccardo Ferro, Estella Fransbergen, Jennifer JL Jones, Marlene Rose, and Hunt Slonem in a highly curated spotlight on contemporary art.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Art with Syringes and Pharmaceuticals

Through the looking glass of past, present, and future aspects of cultural norms – its flaws, successes, progressions, and demises are all explored in a timeline constructed by Miss Bug’s visual critique of contemporary times with their generation of present-day artifacts revealing negative aspects that have been thrust upon mankind through modern advances, all the while reflecting on our collective nostalgia.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Hunt Slonem’s Whimsical New Works

Hunt Slonem’s whimsical artworks showcase his love for nature and express his distinct neo-expressionist style. His newest works, featured at New River Fine Art, are a series of oil paintings portraying his classically playful bunnies, butterflies, and birds. The collection has numerous pieces ranging from large 48 x 48-inch canvases, such as Moluccan Cockatoos, to smaller 10 x 8-inch vibrantly colored bunny portraits.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy