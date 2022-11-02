Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine Art

On Thursday November 3, 2022, Dyadic | Rex Hausmann & Gabriel Delgado opens at New River Fine Art from 6 pm - 9 pm. Curated into two solo one-man exhibitions, Dyadic exhibits two artists with completely different narratives and visual aesthetics. Hausmann, is seen as a pop artist with an autobiographical narrative accompanied by bold and bright colors, which seems to completely contrast the black and white artwork of Delgado's mathematical equations. However, both have micro and macro relations in their work.

Rex Hausmann Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Hausmann ties in his friends and family to showcase history, culture, and moments in time, that are constructed to reflect his personal life as well as spread messages of the greater good of humanity. Delgado, on the other hand, tells of social and economic news stories through the perspective of algebra. Whereby each equation has a topic broken down into linguistic and mathematic ledgers with the use of colorless tones.

Rex Hausmann Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Macro narratives about social and economic issues that he deconstructs into smaller details that can be read by anyone. Consequently, both artists convey messages about human connections within society whether it be personally or globally. The contrasting narratives and visual aesthetics between the artists offer a unique perspective for viewers to explore and compare while also broadening their horizon on what art can truly mean, i.e. Hausmann’s new metamodern genre of artmaking and Delgado’s conceptual PEMDAS driven equations.

Gabriel Delgado Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Rex Hausmann, a Texas-based artist, often draws on famous writings and other Art Historical Cannons to help define his own current Metamodernism Practice of Contemporary Art. Hausmann’s unique and self-formulated genre of artmaking features an amalgamation of friends, family, and happily harnessed mundanity of everyday life into the artist’s complex visual narratives that are gaining national recognition.

Rex Hausmann Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Gabriel Delgado’s PEMDAS driven, and conceptually solvable Order of Operations mathematical equations bring to light the elegance of numerical and text-driven logic via an expressive scientific chalkboard aesthetic. As an Artist, Delgado creates themed artwork that explores aspects of contemporary culture and events, ranging from Science, Economy, Decentralized Finance and Economic Markets, Human Emotions, Social Reform, and other relevant topics.

Gabriel Delgado Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Hausmann’s artwork has been shown at: 53rd Venice Biennale; The Smithsonian in Washington DC; The McNay Museum of Art San Antonio; The San Antonio Museum of Art; The Institute of Texan Cultures; The Lawrence Art Center; Trinity University; The Spencer Museum of Art; Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2022, Art Miami 2022, among many others.

Rex Hausmann Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Delgado’s artwork has been shown at: “The Institutionist” - The Drawing Center, New York, NY; Art Miami 2021,2022; Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary 2021, 2022; Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2022; Market Art & Design The Hamptons Art Fair 2021; “Texas Rangers”, (MOCA-DC), Museum of Contemporary Art D.C., Washington, D.C.; “VOZ”, Centro de Artes, Selections from the (UTSA) University of Texas at San Antonio Permanent Art Collection, San Antonio, TX; “Dirty Dozen”, Blue Star Contemporary Art Museum, San Antonio, TX; “Secret Wars”, Art Car Museum, Houston, TX; “Dialogues”, Blue Star Contemporary Arts Museum, San Antonio, TX, among many others.

