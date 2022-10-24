A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel Delgado

New River is proud to announce a one-night-only Meet & Greet event: “Dyadic” - Rex Hausmann and Gabriel Delgado, November 3, 2022, from 6 – 9 pm.

Rex Hausmann, a Texas-based artist, often draws on famous writings and other Art Historical Cannons to help define his own current Metamodernism Practice of Contemporary Art. Hausmann’s unique and self-formulated genre of artmaking features an amalgamation of friends, family, and happily harnessed mundanity of everyday life into the artist’s complex visual narratives that are gaining national recognition. His autobiographically driven contemporary landscapes, painterly avatars, and eccentrically specific recorded moments of time come alive in bold, bright and neon colors; artworks giving voice and credence to 400-year-old trees, dusty pick-up trucks, celebratory congregations, and a ‘beautiful mind’ mapping of linking people, places, and things through intrinsic artistic alchemy.

Notes on Las Olas, Rex Hausmann Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Gabriel Delgado’s PEMDAS driven, and conceptually solvable Order of Operations mathematical equations bring to light the elegance of numerical and text-driven logic via an expressive scientific chalkboard aesthetic. As an Artist, Delgado creates themed artwork that explores aspects of contemporary culture and events, ranging from Science, Economy, Decentralized Finance and Economic Markets, Human Emotions, Social Reform, and other relevant topics. He acts as teacher and presents facts, issues, events, circumstances, and cause & effects to an audience who can formulate their own understanding of the topics. With his signature Conceptual Mathematic and Algebraic Order of Operation equation drawings, Delgado uses a variety of techniques and applications to create works of art that not only educate but create visual avenues for an often-unbiased political debate and community discussion. His themed artworks dive deep into the human psyche to investigate emotions as well as pivotal responses of human interactions.

History of Bitcoin, Gabriel Delgado Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Hausmann’s artwork has been shown at: 53rd Venice Biennale; The Smithsonian in Washington DC; The McNay Museum of Art San Antonio; The San Antonio Museum of Art; The Institute of Texan Cultures; The Lawrence Art Center; Trinity University; The Spencer Museum of Art; Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2022, Art Miami 2022, among many others.

“Family Ties: Notes from Mason, Texas” from How To Paint a Cactus, Rex Hausmann Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Delgado’s artwork has been shown at: “The Institutionist” - The Drawing Center, New York, NY; Art Miami 2021,2022; Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary 2021, 2022; Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2022; Market Art & Design The Hamptons Art Fair 2021; “Texas Rangers”, (MOCA-DC), Museum of Contemporary Art D.C., Washington, D.C.; “VOZ”, Centro de Artes, Selections from the (UTSA) University of Texas at San Antonio Permanent Art Collection, San Antonio, TX; “Dirty Dozen”, Blue Star Contemporary Art Museum, San Antonio, TX; “Secret Wars”, Art Car Museum, Houston, TX; “Dialogues”, Blue Star Contemporary Arts Museum, San Antonio, TX, among many others.

History of MAGA, Gabriel Delgado Courtesy of New River Fine Art

For more information or High-Resolution Images are available from New River Fine Art at marketing@newriverfineart.com or by calling 954.524.2100