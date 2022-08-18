100% Cotton at New River Fine Art

By Staff at New River Fine Art

100% Cotton, a solo exhibition opening September 15th, 2022, at New River Fine Art is a sincere credence to the art of Andrew Cotton. His first solo exhibition with the gallery highlights the split-portrait portrayals that have gained the artist international recognition but also features a broader selection of new text-based works, abstract paintings, collaged surfboards, vintage Americana, and more.

Pablo Picasso, (Everything You Can Imagine Is Real) Courtesy of New River Fine Art

A true master of his craft, Cotton's work is often delightfully whimsical while also carrying an underlying sense of gravity. The artist's uncanny ability to straddle the line between humor and heaviness has earned him a devoted following among collectors and critics alike. This upcoming show offers a rare opportunity to see a wide range of Cotton's work in one place and is sure to be a major highlight of the fall art season.

Andrew Cotton, New York City, Circa 1990 Courtesy of New River Fine Art

As a young artist struggles to find his voice, the increasing lust of existence, the expanding inner-spirit is a self-directed cavernous echo that calls within him to know thyself, find thyself, and love thyself. This embracement of the genuine is not a guarantee for all who seek it. Something magical happens when he finally acknowledges that undefinable self-confident glow that internally ignites and becomes apparent in his work and interactions with others. Although one can never be completely sure what sets off this explosion of “beingness”, many point to the transformative power of Love. Unconditional self-love seems to be a big key that opens the door to an artist's unique expression which was hidden underneath layers of self-doubt, insecurity, and feelings of unworthiness. When an artist falls in love with his creative process and learns to lovingly accept all aspects of himself - both light and shadow - he becomes a magnet for opportunities, synchronicities, and serendipitous events that help him birth his art into the world. It is as if the Universe conspires to assist him in achieving his highest potential. From this place of expansive love, anything feels possible, and the artist is finally able to tap into that elusive wellspring of creativity that was waiting to be discovered all along.

Love Over Fear Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Those fortunate few, like Andrew Cotton, who realize these aspirations within themselves, thrive and rise to do amazing things. As a South Florida based contemporary artist, Cotton embraces his purpose and knows all too well the self-assurance and internal fortitude needed to advance forward through the uncharted. He abides by his rigorous creative process to achieve success in his field. Cotton touts a fearlessness that allows him to take risks--and sometimes fail--in order to ultimately create something beautiful and unique. It is this unyielding passion for his art that has earned him a loyal following among collectors and critics alike. In a world where mediocrity is often rewarded, Cotton’s commitment to his art is a refreshing reminder of what can be achieved when we follow our dreams.

James Bond Courtesy of New River Fine Art

New River Fine Art is excited to bring you the newest collection of work by renowned artist, Andrew Cotton. This collection explores the genuine and authentic story behind the artist, while showing the au courant of his work. Through the artwork, text, and gallery ephemera, we bear witness to the artist’s rise from an unknown street artist to a highly collected Contemporary fine artist. Cotton’s education is accented with many academic laurels that provide a stable scholastic foundation from which to build any career. However, Cotton has chosen to forgo a traditional path, instead opting to explore and express his creativity through multiple mediums. This allows him to better connect with his introspective thoughts and share them in a more intimate way with viewers. New River Fine Art is proud to be able to provide our clients with such an intimate look into the life and mind of this prolific artist.

Curated contexts provide valuable visual insight into the multi-generational lineage of the Cotton family printing company in East London. Clearly it was here, under the apprenticeship of his grandfather, father, and their craftsman, that a young Andrew Cotton experienced first-hand all the intricate aspects of the professional printing trade – from block and offset to silkscreen and other techniques. This exposure no doubt laid the foundations for his eventual success as a world-renowned artist. Cotton family's legacy is evident in Andrew's work. In looking at his work, we are given a glimpse into not only the past of the Cotton family, but also into the history of printing itself. Thanks to the efforts of Andrew and his family, we can better appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship that goes into this important field.

Winston Churchhill Courtesy of New River Fine Art

The painterly chronicle in 100% Cotton briefly touches on the artist’s more formative years after he departs the U.K. to arrive in the United States to sell graffiti-inspired Pop Art on the streets of New York City, before progressing to showcase his current body of work. The artist’s current work still possesses the same energy and vibrancy that characterized his early paintings. As a result, the 100% Cotton exhibition provides a fascinating overview of the artist’s development, offering viewers a glimpse into the evolution of his unique visual language.

“As an artist, I am drawn to the free spirit of America,” says Andrew Cotton, describing his decision to move from London to New York City at the age of 24 to pursue a full-time art career.

It is important to note that before relocating to the South Florida region from New York, Cotton, along with a small group of fellow artists, operated a successful Art Truck, a mobile gallery that drove around the five Burroughs of New York selling art on the streets; not unlike how a typical food truck would serve its patrons. His distinctive art entrepreneurship landed him a street credibility some would argue is unrivaled by his peers. Nevertheless, whether working on a large- or small-scale projects, Cotton's artistic process and fervor remain the same; it is this quality that has made him one of the most sought-after artists in his field.

100% Cotton is a more resourceful artist in tune with his own artistic practices. Cotton embraces his coveted family lineage and formulaically calculates the building of his own brand with a narrower and more focused mindset to produce artwork that successfully blends pop culture, nostalgia, friendships, and kinships – a culmination where his authenticity is key for success. Unlike other artists who may branch out and try different styles or mediums, Cotton has found success by homing in on what he knows best – a formula that combines all the elements that are important to him. As a result, his work has a genuine quality that is difficult to replicate. 100% Cotton is an artist who is truly in touch with his own artistry, and as a result, he has found great success.

Basquiat Courtesy of New River Fine Art

For example, in "Basquiat," Cotton presents a part anatomically correct portrait of the famous contemporary graffiti artist, juxtaposed with recognizable nomenclatures of Jean-Michel's 1980's identity- the gold crown and African mask. Taken together, we see a bold and beautiful split persona. Cotton creates the identifiable and recognizable facets of his subjects to exist simultaneously with the unidentifiable aspects that make them whole individuals. This provides insight not only into who these people are, but also how they are seen by the world. In this way, Cotton's portraits offer a unique and multi-faceted view of some of the most fascinating people of our time.

Figure #187 Courtesy of New River Fine Art

At first glance, a new, large black and red painting with the 100% Cotton wording written into the composition itself appears to be a simple work of abstract art. However, it becomes clear that the painting is a more complex and illustrative work. The white spray-painted outlines define a figure wearing a black and white polka-dotted bandana with a backwards baseball cap, elevated, and menacing above a growling three-eyed horned devil. The figure's stance and facial expression reveal a sense of power and triumph, while the devil below seems to symbolize the many challenges and obstacles that have been overcome. This painting provides a more detailed insight into Cotton's artistic process and reveals the multifaceted nature of his work. Surrounded by gestural markings, text, and simple sketches, these two entities are a throwback to a more graffiti-inspired time, an examination grounded more in historical reflection for the artist. Here, the artist gives a credible nod to his reinvestigations of a raw aesthetic vs. the photographic mixed-media collages that resonate with his reinvention of pop-culture consumption. However, both series offer tongue-in-cheek explorations that are at once serious and silly - a perfect example of how the artist's work can be both smart and fun. These two pieces in particular feel particularly fresh, as if the artist has taken what came before and added a new twist. The result is work that is both familiar and new, an exciting blend of form and content that is sure to engage viewers.

In his latest exhibition, the artist demonstrates a mastery of his chosen medium, deftly blending graffiti style texts, throw-ups, and tags with iconic stock imagery. The result is a visually arresting display that is sure to draw in viewers. Conceptually, the artist explores a variety of themes, including the role of art in society and the issue of human rights. By using his own unique urban aesthetic, the artist creates visual narratives that are both powerful and thought-provoking. These bold works are sure to leave a lasting impression on all who see them.

Andrew Cotton's 100% Cotton exhibit is a refreshing reminder that it's okay to be different. In a world where everyone is trying to conform to societal norms, Cotton's pieces celebrate individuality and encourage viewers to stay true to themselves. The portraits are particularly powerful, showing subjects who are comfortable in their own skin and unafraid to express their unique personalities. Whether it's a colorful collage or a simple surfboard, each piece in the exhibit communicates the same message: that we are all uniquely beautiful and that we should embrace our differences. 100% Cotton is an inspiring exhibition that will leave you feeling confident and proud to be yourself.

Andrew Cotton is a renowned artist who has shown his work at some of the most prestigious art institutions and galleries in the world. His work has been exhibited at the New Museum in New York City, as well as at renowned art fairs such as Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary in Palm Beach, FL; Art Market and Design Hamptons in Bridge Hamptons, NY and Hamptons Fine Art Fair, South Hamptons, NY. Cotton's work is characterized by its bold use of color and form, and his unique vision has earned him a reputation as one of the most exciting artists working today. Whether you're a fan of contemporary art or simply looking for a new artist to discover, Andrew Cotton is worth checking out.

New River Fine Art is excited to announce our premiere gallery exhibition of the Fall 2022 season, 100% Cotton. The exhibition will open on September 15, 2022 and run until October 16, 2022.

For more information, please visit www.newriverfineart.com or email Wissam ElGhoul, Gallery Director at wissam@newriverfineart.com.

We hope to see you there!