New Artist at New River Fine Art

New River Fine Art is pleased to announce the representation of Conceptual Artist, Gabriel Delgado.

Gabriel Delgado Courtesy of New River Fine Art

Delgado acts as teacher and researcher while presenting facts about human psychology, issues, events, circumstances, and cause & effects relations to an audience who can then formulate their own understanding of the various topics. His signature PEMDAS driven, and conceptually solvable Order of Operations mathematical equations bring to light the elegance of numerical and text-driven logic via an expressive scientific chalkboard aesthetic. Delgado uses a variety of techniques and applications to create works of art that not only educate but create visual avenues for debate and community discussion. His themed artworks often deal with Decentralized Finance, Science, Economy, Social Reform, and other relevant topics that dive deep into the human psyche to investigate pivotal responses of these current topics.

Gabriel Delgado was born 1976 in Ohio and is a 1998 graduate of Kent State University. As an Artist, Delgado creates themed artwork that explores aspects of contemporary culture and events, ranging from Science, Economy, Decentralized Finance and Economic Markets, Human Emotions, Police Brutality, Animal & Environmental Rights, Immigration, Social Reform, and other relevant topics.

Gabriel Delgado has historically immersed himself into areas of global conflict to gain a better understanding of the issues that he visually investigates. In the past, he has met with the Zapatista Delegation from Chiapas, Mexico in Mexico City D.F. during the infamous civil society uprising of 2000. His Middle Eastern interests were born from a several month’s long expedition to Jordan, Syria, Israel, West Bank, Gaza Strip, and other parts of Palestine, where he studied and experienced all aspects of the highly conflicted Middle Eastern Affairs. While in Israel, in the early 2000’s after Israel’s Second Intifada, Gabriel Delgado was traveling with a group of museum administrators and was misidentified, illegally detained, and ultimately jailed on suspicion of International Terrorism, fueling his need to create work sparking discussion on difficult subjects.

In the late 19990’s through the early 2000’s, Delgado also demonstrated in many global protests including ones in Washington D.C.; Houston, Texas; and New York City, New York for political rallies against the World Trade Organization, International Monetary Fund, and World Bank. These experiences were the catalyst for his equations, larger visual narrative paintings, and his billboard liberation ventures. Delgado has also created large scale billboards that were strung from bridges, plastered on sides of buildings, and strung across abandoned inner-city properties; ultimately garnering the attention of the Director of Museum of Contemporary Art D.C. (MOCA D.C.)- propelling his career into the museum frays in the late 1990’s.

Helping solidify his art world reputation as an academic and scholar, Gabriel Delgado holds a BFA from Kent State University in Painting as well as a Minor in Philosophy. Delgado also holds a Certificate from the University of Glasgow in Antiquities Trafficking and Art Crimes, Duke University in Public Art and Pedagogy, and the Universita Bocconi in Art and Heritage Management. Delgado is also a graduate of the International Society of Appraisers (ISA) and is an active member of the American Institute of Conservation (AIC)- certified in several aspects of collection management.

Select Exhibitions include: “The Institutionist” - The Drawing Center, New York, NY; Art Miami Art Fair 2021,2022; Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary 2021, 2022; Hamptons Fine Art Fair 2022; Market Art & Design The Hamptons Art Fair 2021; “Texas Drops By”, MadisMad Gallery, Group Invitational, ARCO Art Fair, Madrid, Spain; “Texas Rangers”, (MOCA-DC), Museum of Contemporary Art D.C., Washington, D.C.; “VOZ”, Centro de Artes, Selections from the (UTSA) University of Texas at San Antonio Permanent Art Collection, San Antonio, TX; “A Decade of Occupation: 10-year Survey Exhibition”, Fl!ght Gallery, San Antonio, TX; “Dirty Dozen”, Blue Star Contemporary Art Museum, San Antonio, TX; “Gabriel Diego Delgado”, San Antonio Children’s Museum, San Antonio, TX; “Secret Wars”, Art Car Museum, Houston, TX; “The Boom”, Art Car Museum, Houston, TX; “Dialogues”, Blue Star Contemporary Arts Museum, San Antonio, TX; “Mania”, Art Car Museum, Houston, TX; “Letting Go”, NMDK Gallery, San Antonio, TX; “Two Signs of Solidarity”, Diverseworks, Houston, TX; “Una Noche de La Gloria”, Guadalupe Cultural Center, San Antonio, TX; “Sell Your Fear”, South Texas College, Library Art Gallery, McAllen, TX; “Terror?”, Intersection for the Arts, San Francisco, CA; “Monster Drawing Rally”, Southern Exposure Art Center, San Francisco, CA

More of Gabriel Delgado's artwork can be found at www.newriverfineart.com

Image: Gabriel Delgado

Binary Code | From the Technology Series

Ink, Graphite on Strathmore Watercolor Paper

22 x 30 in